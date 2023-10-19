Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know

Can Ipswich continue their record-breaking start?

Ipswich Town, promoted just last season, are making light work of the Championship so far. Remarkably, they have an eight-point gap over third place after just 11 games - the largest for a second-placed side at this stage of a second-tier campaign since the rebranding in 2004. A win at the New York would send them top overnight.

Standing in their way are Rotherham, who have struggled this season, but will take hope from their last game before the break in which they fought to earn a late point at Southampton. Victory here could be a stepping stone, but it is a big ask.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off is at 8pm.

McKenna: The manager steering Ipswich's remarkable rise

Kieran McKenna chats to Sky Sports about his remarkable start to Championship life with Ipswich, his admiration for Angeball at Tottenham and more.

Preston will hope for post-break refresh against managerless Millwall

At a glance, Preston have had a brilliant start to the season. 20 points collected, third in the table. Not shabby at all.

Context, however, is the issue. They started like a house on fire, but have transformed lately into something more resembling a wet tent. This is a chance to regain some momentum, but will face a Millwall side that parted company with Gary Rowett in midweek.

Rowett had enjoyed consistent top-half finishes with Millwall, but it felt as though things had gone a little stale and a frustrating final-day failure to make the play-offs last season hadn't been forgotten. The Lions fans wanted to be excited, and that will be the job of the new man. For now, his former assistant Adam Barrett takes charge.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Championship Predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 12 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Rooney set for Birmingham bow

One of those 3pm games will see Wayne Rooney take charge of Birmingham City for the first time! He takes his side to Middlesbrough, facing old Manchester United team-mate Michael Carrick in the dugout.

But what will Rooney bring to Birmingham? Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam answers that in The Question...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player This episode of The Question looks at new Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney and the benefits of his appointment at St Andrews.

Sky Bet Championship table

Championship Team of the Season... so far!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports duo David Prutton and Simeon Gholam review the start of the Championship campaign and pick their 2023/24 Team of the Season so far…

Which Championship players could make England's Euro 2028 XI?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Pete Smith and Simeon Gholam take a close look at which young Championship stars could feature in England's Euro 2028 squad.

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.