Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Can Leeds close the gap on Friday night?

First thing's first. Eight points is an almighty gap at this stage of the season, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. At the same stage in 2022/23 there was just a point between second and third place in the table (and QPR were top!).

But Leeds are optimistic because Leicester and Ipswich have both looked fallible in the build-up to the international break, and they have clicked into gear.

Win at a Rotherham side that sacked manager Matt Taylor during the break and are rooted in the bottom three, and they will be just five points back. It is all very assailable, and we could well have a promotion race.

Jordan Hugill speaks to Sky

Jordan Hugill chats to Sky Sports about his knack of scoring against his old clubs, Rotherham's survival hopes and being managerless.

Ipswich kick-off last on Saturday

Ipswich will have to watch on over the weekend as Leeds and Southampton attempt to close the gap, before heading to West Brom in the late kick-off on Saturday

It shows how far they have come that quickly that Kieran McKenna's side aren't the underdogs for this trip to The Hawthorns, considering where the two clubs have been in recent years.

But West Brom are also in the mix for play-offs themselves and are a daunting prospect for anyone at home. Only Neil Warnock has left Albion territory with a victory this season.

It is also the start of a period that could define the Baggies' season. After Ipswich they face Cardiff, Leicester and Sunderland. They will want to get off to a good start.

Championship Team of the Season... so far!

Championship Predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 17 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

Enzo Maresca speaks to Sky

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca spoke to EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about his side's recent setbacks, James Justin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and how Jamie Vardy is still learning at 36.

