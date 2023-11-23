Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports
Thursday 23 November 2023 18:43, UK
First thing's first. Eight points is an almighty gap at this stage of the season, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. At the same stage in 2022/23 there was just a point between second and third place in the table (and QPR were top!).
But Leeds are optimistic because Leicester and Ipswich have both looked fallible in the build-up to the international break, and they have clicked into gear.
Win at a Rotherham side that sacked manager Matt Taylor during the break and are rooted in the bottom three, and they will be just five points back. It is all very assailable, and we could well have a promotion race.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; kick-off 8pm.
Jordan Hugill chats to Sky Sports about his knack of scoring against his old clubs, Rotherham's survival hopes and being managerless.
Ipswich will have to watch on over the weekend as Leeds and Southampton attempt to close the gap, before heading to West Brom in the late kick-off on Saturday
It shows how far they have come that quickly that Kieran McKenna's side aren't the underdogs for this trip to The Hawthorns, considering where the two clubs have been in recent years.
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.
But West Brom are also in the mix for play-offs themselves and are a daunting prospect for anyone at home. Only Neil Warnock has left Albion territory with a victory this season.
It is also the start of a period that could define the Baggies' season. After Ipswich they face Cardiff, Leicester and Sunderland. They will want to get off to a good start.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 17 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.
Leicester boss Enzo Maresca spoke to EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about his side's recent setbacks, James Justin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and how Jamie Vardy is still learning at 36.
Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.
Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.