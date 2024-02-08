Championship: Predictions, exclusives, highlights & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Three games in three days this Championship weekend

A tricky trio of second-tier tussles are coming your way. Friday night begins with a battle near the bottom as Sheffield Wednesday desperately try and edge closer to safety, against a Birmingham side trying to stay clear of the bottom three. It is live from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Prutton and Simeon Gholam look ahead to Ipswich vs West Brom on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

We move higher up the league for Saturday lunchtime as an Ipswich side look to restake their claim for second place after a tricky run against a West Brom side aiming to consolidate their spot in the top six. Build-up gets underway at midday on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12.30pm at Portman Road.

Then onto Sunday, and a Coventry City who were rudely ejected from the top six last weekend after defeat at Norwich look to kick back on against a Millwall side looking to recapture some form after four without a win. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am, with kick-off at midday.

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 31 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Danny Rohl: Flick & Hassenhuttl, Yorkshire living & Sheff Wed survival aims

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danny Rohl chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about living in Yorkshire, his role as the youngest manager in England at just 34, working under Hansi Flick and Ralph Hassenhuttl and Sheffield Wednesday's survival hopes.

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Dan Ballard: Sunderland, growing up at Arsenal and being injury free

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Ballard tells Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about his career at Sunderland and being injury free this season, growing up at Arsenal and his promotion hopes.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.