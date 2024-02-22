Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports
What a game to kick us off on Friday night. Leeds United vs Leicester City. Second versus first. A titanic clash in the second tier that should go a long way to deciding who takes a spot or two in next season's Premier League.
Leeds are rampant right now. They have won eight in a row, taking control of second spot, and could increase the gap over Ipswich and Southampton (level on points and two behind) with victory here.
Leicester are still in a dominant position, but lost at home to Middlesbrough last weekend and know defeat here could make things look a bit squeakier.
You don't want to miss it - live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off 8pm.
And then onto Saturday lunchtime, where we move from the promotion battle to the play-off chase.
Hull City have won three on the bounce, turned over Southampton in midweek, and possess one of the most exciting attacking lines in the league. The link-up play at times between Jaden Philogene, Fabio Carvalho and their cohorts was a joy to watch at times at St Mary's.
They host a West Brom side just a point and a place above them, on good form themselves and possessing some real talent in attack. Mikey Johnston, on loan from Celtic since January, has proven himself to be one to watch in particular.
There should be goals aplenty, and the chasing pack below will have a keen eye on proceedings at the MKM Stadium. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.
