Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

Huge live games, how to watch free highlights, predictions and exclusive interviews and features aplenty. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow the Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports.

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Friday 20 January 2023 23:10, UK

Burnley fight back; Blades win again

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Hull City

Sheffield United kicked off the weekend's action with a 1-0 win at home to Hull that extended their lead over third-placed Watford to 14 points.

The Blades' victory - secured thanks to Daniel Jebbison's early goal - put the pressure on league leaders Burnley ahead of their meeting with in-form West Brom at Turf Moor.

The Baggies looked as though they might hand Vincent Kompany's side their first home defeat of the season and led for much of the game thanks to Darnell Furlong's early header.

But the Clarets fought back just in time through Nathan Tella and then Scott Twine, who came off the bench to score his first Burnley goal with a curling late free-kick to secure a 2-1 win.

Burnley's victory maintained their five-point advantage over Sheffield United and extended their lead over Watford to a remarkable 19 points, with 18 matches still to play.

Watch highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and West Brom

A new era at the CBS Arena on Saturday

Coventry City vs Norwich

After so many years of turmoil, it finally seems as though stability is on its way at Coventry City.

Local businessman Doug King completed his takeover of the club last week, and this is set to be the first home game of his tenure. While the future of their stadium is yet to be secured, things are looking brighter for the Sky Blues.

Will they be able to bring the party to the pitch? Mark Robins' side have not been in great form lately, and they come up against a Norwich outfit that won their first Championship fixture under new boss David Wagner 4-0 at Preston last weekend.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Coventry City
Norwich City

Saturday 21st January 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Sky Bet Championship table

Championship predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the weekend games, predicting the result of every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY

You can listen below or read here

Managerial madness in the Championship: 14 clubs and counting

Sky Sports takes a look at all the managerial upheaval in the Championship so far this season, with 14 out of 24 clubs already making at least one change in the dugout.

14 clubs and counting
14 clubs and counting

A look at the coaching chaos in the second tier...

How Carrick inspired Akpom to reach new heights

Chuba Akpom tells Sky Sports about how he is driving himself to improve with Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom had scored 12 goals in 114 English league appearances before Michael Carrick arrived at Middlesbrough.

Since then? Nine in 11. It has been a quite remarkable surge in form. Carrick - along with his assistant Jonathan Woodgate - has had quite the impact on both Akpom and the Boro.

Chuba Akpom interview
Chuba Akpom interview

Read the full interview with the Middlesbrough striker here...

"The gaffer has just given me that freedom since he walked in," Akpom told Sky Sports. "Him and Woody have been great with me. They've seen the qualities I have, and try to bring them out the best they can. I just go out there and have fun and, knowing the gaffer just wants me to express myself, it takes a lot of weight off your shoulders.

"They know how to communicate with the players. They can relate to us because they've had amazing careers. The gaffer was so successful at Manchester United, and Woody had a top career. They know how to relate to us and to get the best out of us."

Middlesbrough head to Sunderland on Sunday for a big clash in the play-off shake-up. It's live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Sunderland
Middlesbrough

Sunday 22nd January 11:30am Kick off 12:00pm
