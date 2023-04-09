Championship: The things you need to know for Easter Monday

There are 11 live games on Easter Monday!

The Sky Bet Championship drama continues on Monday, with a heap of action live on Sky Sports Football.

We have nearly a full house of games to bring you, including four live on Sky Sports Football, and seven more on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app at 3pm.

Race for the Premier League

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Easter Monday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Easter Monday, with nine games kicking off at that time.

You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from 2pm, on Monday, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm.

Championship predictions

Sky Sports' David Prutton takes a look ahead at the Easter Monday games, predicting every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw.

Battle for the Golden Boot

Chuba Akpom leads the way but can anyone catch the Middlesbrough striker this season to win the Golden Boot?