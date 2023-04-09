Championship: The things you need to know for Easter Monday

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this Easter Monday with Sky Sports.
Monday 10 April 2023 15:02, UK
The Sky Bet Championship drama continues on Monday, with a heap of action live on Sky Sports Football.
We have nearly a full house of games to bring you, including four live on Sky Sports Football, and seven more on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app at 3pm.
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.
We take a look at the race for the Premier League and the sides jostling for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship.
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Easter Monday, with nine games kicking off at that time.
You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from 2pm, on Monday, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.
Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.
Every 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm.
Sky Sports' David Prutton takes a look ahead at the Easter Monday games, predicting every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw.
Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...
Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER
Chuba Akpom leads the way but can anyone catch the Middlesbrough striker this season to win the Golden Boot?