Championship: The things you need to know for Easter Monday

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this Easter Monday with Sky Sports.

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Monday 10 April 2023 15:02, UK

There are 11 live games on Easter Monday!

The Sky Bet Championship drama continues on Monday, with a heap of action live on Sky Sports Football.

We have nearly a full house of games to bring you, including four live on Sky Sports Football, and seven more on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app at 3pm.

Race for the Premier League

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Easter Monday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Easter Monday, with nine games kicking off at that time.

You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from 2pm, on Monday, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Championship predictions

Sky Sports' David Prutton takes a look ahead at the Easter Monday games, predicting every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Battle for the Golden Boot

Chuba Akpom leads the way but can anyone catch the Middlesbrough striker this season to win the Golden Boot?

