The Million is BACK! Play Super 6 for free on Boxing Day!

Lionel Messi has been crowned World Cup champion with Argentina, and with that perhaps the crown of the greatest of all time, but with that door shut a new one opens as the Premier League returns.

World Cup winners Alexis Mac Allister and Emi Martinez could both feature for their clubs Brighton and Aston Villa, who are involved in the Super 6 round.

Leicester vs Newcastle (3pm Boxing Day)

It is third vs 13th in the table. Leicester had won two on the spin heading into the World Cup, keeping five clean sheets from six. It wasn't quite the form that Newcastle saw though, with Eddie Howe's side picking up six successive victories, including wins over Chelsea and Tottenham.

It is reflected in the stats too, as around 66 per cent of players are backing Newcastle to make it a Super 6 wins in a row.

Most popular prediction: Leicester 1-2 Newcastle (35%)

Crystal Palace vs Fulham (3pm Boxing Day)

It is a tough one to call as 11th face ninth at Selhurst Park. Fulham were without a win in three heading into the break, while Crystal Palace lost to Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their last Premier League outing.

Perhaps surprisingly, only 10 per cent of Super 6 players are backing Fulham to win this London derby, while 58 per cent are expecting Palace to win at home.

Most popular prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham (27%)

Southampton vs Brighton (3pm Boxing Day)

What score will you predict as 19th welcomes seventh? Southampton have lost three in succession, while Brighton sit in the European places after a bright start to the campaign, picking up two wins from their last three.

Super 6 players can't ignore league positions either, with 59% backing Roberto De Zerbi's side to take all three points from St Mary's.

Most popular prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brighton (25%)

Everton vs Wolves (3pm Boxing Day)

This one is a potential six-pointer as rock-bottom Wolves travel to 17th-placed Everton. Julen Lopetegui takes charge of his first game at Molineux, but he is taking over a team who are without a win in five and have just the solitary win in nine, scoring just five goals in the process, while Everton are winless in three and find themselves just one point above the drop.

Wolves may be winless in six if Super 6 players have their way, with 59% opting with Frank Lampard's side to pick up three points.

Most popular prediction: Everton 1-0 Wolves (21%)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5:30pm Boxing Day)

Two teams in good form pre-World Cup face off at Villa Park as 12th host sixth. Villa earned two great victories against Brighton and Manchester United, while Liverpool picked off Southampton and Tottenham yet still find themselves 11 points off top.

Despite the upturn in Villa's form since appointing Unai Emery as manager, a hefty 89% of Super 6 players think Jurgen Klopp's side will steal the points.

Most popular prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool (24%)

Arsenal vs West Ham (8pm Boxing Day)

League leaders Arsenal welcome West Ham, who occupy 16th place. Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in eight, winning seven of those games while having just a single loss to their name this term. West Ham have had three consecutive losses and are just one point above safety.

Just under 90 per cent of Super 6 entrants are expecting Arsenal to win once more and remain five, or even more, points ahead of the chasing pack.

Most popular prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham (32%)

