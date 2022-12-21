Manchester United and Liverpool want Preston prodigy Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Preston prodigy Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five times in an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this season.

Gareth Bale is prepared to play on in MLS for at least another season and keen to continue his time with LAFC, while also continuing his international career with Wales.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told German media that he was unable to visit Boris Becker during his prison stay because he was deemed too significant a security risk.

Arsenal and England star Beth Mead has called for a global study into why female footballers are more susceptible to ACL injuries currently plaguing the women's game.

Allan Saint-Maximin hopes France World Cup star Marcus Thuram will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of linking up with him at Newcastle United.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer after his potential move to Manchester United last summer fell through.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed he never wanted to sell Frenkie de Jong despite the reams of rumour and speculation printed about the Dutch midfielder last summer.

Thierry Henry thinks Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will become the first player in Premier League history to score six goals in the same game.

Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in the race to sign Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli claims Isco "did not meet the club's expectations" after his contract was surprisingly terminated after less than six months.

Claudio Ranieri is set to make his return to the managerial ranks by taking charge of Serie B club Cagliari for the second time.

Benfica have reportedly placed a £105m price tag on midfielder Enzo Fernandez, a potential target for Liverpool and Manchester United, in the wake of a fine set of performances for World Cup champions Argentina.

Serie A side Napoli have entered the race to sign Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who has been linked with Premier League clubs Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona and could be able to secure him for only £9m.

Barcelona are considering moving on from Raphinha with the Brazil star having "failed to live up to his Leeds standards" since his £55m summer move.

Leeds United are facing competition from French side Lyon for Everton defender Mason Holgate, who could be made available next month as the Goodison Park club look to trim their wage bill.

Dele Alli's disastrous spell on loan with Besiktas hit another low when he was substituted after 30 minutes of a cup match with third-tier side Sanliurfasport to a chorus of boos, with the Turkish giants going on to turn a 2-0 deficit at the time Alli came off into a battling 4-2 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo's "right-hand man" has reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia as a lucrative transfer to Al-Nassr edges ever closer.

FIFA is coming under pressure to investigate the behaviour of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in elongated Argentina celebrations after their World Cup final victory, and also the mockery and alleged racist abuse aimed at France's Kylian Mbappe by Argentina fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after failing to secure a viable contract offer from any team in Europe's leading leagues.

Tottenham are eager to bolster their central midfield options with another Juventus player, this time looking at France international Adrien Rabiot.

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess has denied taking cocaine after he was arrested for allegedly failing a roadside test in Australia.

Algeria midfielder Ahmed Kendouci, who has been linked with both Rangers and Celtic, could well end up staying in his homeland after league leaders Belouizdad confirmed their interest in him.

Ferencvaros president Gabor Kubatov expects Tunisia midfielder Aissa Laidouni to leave the club in January but admits he has no idea where the player, linked with Celtic a host of French clubs and Wolfsburg, will end up playing his trade.