Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Livingston and Motherwell feature in Team of the Week

It was another entertaining weekend of football in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Livingston.

It is Livi who dominate the latest team of the week with four players included after they impressed in their 2-0 win at bottom of the table Ross County.

Rangers have two players represented after their victory away to Dundee United while Aberdeen also take two places after they returned to winning ways against St Johnstone.

One Celtic player makes the best XI after their comfortable win at home to Kilmarnock extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Motherwell and Hibs take up the final places after their entertaining clash at Fir Park, which Lee Johnson's side won 3-2.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) - 8.12 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock

Celtic got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Carl Starfelt playing a starring role at the back. The Sweden centre-back returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.12 in a dominant performance as he completed more passes (135) than Killie managed as a team (92). Sound defensively where required, Starfelt also made eight clearances and won eight aerial duels in a man-of-the-match performance.

4. Borna Barisic (Rangers) - 8.15 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Dundee Utd and Rangers

Borna Barisic was unfortunate not to contribute to a Rangers goal in their 2-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday as the Croat made three key passes at Tannadice Park. However, it was the defensive side to Barisic's game that played a crucial role in his inclusion in the Scottish Premiership team of the week as he made four interceptions and three tackles in a man-of-the-match display, returning a rating of 8.15 in the process.

3. Duk (Aberdeen) - 8.47 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone

Aberdeen ended their five-game winless run with a comfortable 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Saturday afternoon, with Duk the star man for the Dons. The 22-year-old struck twice late on at Pittodrie, beating Remi Matthews with two of his four shots, and made one key pass and one tackle in a man-of-the-match performance that saw the Cape Verde international return a rating of 8.47.

2. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) - 8.60 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Livingston

Like Aberdeen, Livingston also ended a five-game winless run at the weekend as they earned a 2-0 win at Ross County on Saturday afternoon. Bruce Anderson was the star of the show for Livi, as noted by a WhoScored.com rating of 8.60. Anderson had only scored twice this season prior to Saturday's victory, but doubled his goal tally for the campaign in the space of four second half minutes, scoring with two of five shots at the Global Energy Stadium. The 23-year-old also won three aerial duels on a star man showing.

1. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) - 9.11 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibernian

The game of the week came at Fir Park as Hibernian earned just their third away win of the season. Hibs have Kevin Nisbet to thank for earning all the spoils in their 3-2 win at Motherwell, with the 25-year-old scoring a hat-trick from five shots. With one successful dribble to his name, too, Nisbet is good value for his Scottish Premiership player of the week award having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.11