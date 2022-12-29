Wycombe forward Tjay De Barr discharged from hospital after collapsing at Plymouth

Wycombe issued a statement which read: "Tjay De Barr has been discharged from hospital, accompanied by Manager Gareth Ainsworth and Head of Medical Cian O'Doherty, after requiring urgent treatment shortly after the final whistle at Home Park after the League 1 fixture with Plymouth Argyle"

Wycombe forward Tjay De Barr has been discharged from hospital after he collapsed on the pitch at the end of their 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

De Barr received treatment in an ambulance after he sustained a knock in the closing moments of the match and then went down at the full-time whistle.

The 22-year-old was surrounded by his team-mates as medical personnel attended to him, before being taken to a waiting ambulance.

A club statement in the early hours of Friday morning read: "Tjay De Barr has been discharged from hospital, accompanied by Manager Gareth Ainsworth and Head of Medical Cian O'Doherty, after requiring urgent treatment shortly after the final whistle at Home Park after the League 1 fixture with Plymouth Argyle.

"The striker was assessed by medics on-site and went to hospital for further tests.

"Wycombe Wanderers thank the medical staff at Home Park and at the hospital for their swift and expert assistance, and everyone at Plymouth Argyle for their support and well wishes during a difficult time."