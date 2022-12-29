Wycombe forward Tjay De Barr 'in a good condition' after collapsing at Plymouth

Wycombe issued a statement which read: "Tjay De Barr has been treated on-site by medics and is in a good condition, but will go to hospital for further tests.Thank you to everyone for their well wishes, and to the medical staff for their swift and expert assistance."

Wycombe say forward Tjay De Barr "is in a good condition" after he collapsed on the pitch at the end of their 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

De Barr received treatment in an ambulance after he sustained a knock in the closing moments of the match and then went down at the full-time whistle.

The 22-year-old was surrounded by his team-mates as medical personnel attended to him, before being taken to a waiting ambulance.

A club statement read: "Tjay De Barr has been treated on-site by medics and is in a good condition, but will go to hospital for further tests.

"Thank you to everyone for their well wishes, and to the medical staff for their swift and expert assistance."