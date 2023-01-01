Aston Villa monitoring Jordan Pickford's contract issues - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Jordan Pickford's contract issues - as they brace themselves for offers for World Cup winner Emi Martinez.

Arsenal are ready to battle Chelsea to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic next month.

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is on the wanted list of French giants Marseille.

Manchester United are trying to jump into the race for Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg.

Brentford are watching Sunderland hitman Ross Stewart in case they need a replacement for Ivan Toney.

Norwich plan talks with David Wagner about becoming their new manager.

Brighton could recall German speedster Reda Khadra from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace pair Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are targets for promotion-chasing Barnsley.

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is being monitored by Rangers as boss Michael Beale chases new talent.

SUNDAY TIMES

English football is set to undergo its biggest revolution since the formation of the Premier League with the creation of a new regulator that will put fans at the heart of the game.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are monitoring developments with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Image: France's Olivier Giroud, left, speaks with Marcus Thuram

Chelsea will continue their aggressive approach to the January transfer window as further talks are planned today over a move for Benfica's £106m-rated midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Arsenal are to make an improved offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk this week.

West Ham are standing by manager David Moyes with the board having given him their support after their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat by Brentford on Friday.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is exploring the possibility of bringing Gerard Deulofeu back to the Premier League.

Manchester City are holding talks over the potential signing of Argentina's under-20 midfielder Maximo Perrone.

Leeds United have continued talks with Red Bull Salzburg over a £14m deal for defender Max Wober.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Howard Webb is setting off on a Premier League roadshow to double down on officialdom's efforts to weed out time-wasters and cheats.

Image: Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates after scoring vs Celtic

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Tottenham are close to completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

World Cup wind-up merchant Emiliano Martinez has got a new dog to guard his winner's medal.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

David Moyes still has the support of the West Ham board for now - but the next three matches are crucial to his future and the manager will not be given significant funds in January to rescue himself.

Fans will be protected from "breakaway" leagues like the abortive European Super League under government plans for a new watchdog.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool hero Robbie Fowler is worried that Jude Bellingham may be inspired by his former team-mate Steve McManaman to choose Real Madrid as his next club over the Reds.

Tottenham have reportedly begun the first steps to re-sign Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon.

Newcastle have submitted a 'very big' offer for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Watford are ready to step up their interest in Ryan Porteous - and could sign the Hibs ace on a pre-contract deal this month.

DAILY RECORD

Southampton and Newcastle United are both set to watch Dundee United's Rory MacLeod in the coming days.