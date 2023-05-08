 Skip to content

Premier League relegation battle: Who's in most danger of going down with three games remaining?

Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all find themselves in danger of dropping into the Championship next season; each side has three games remaining

Monday 8 May 2023 23:14, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jamie Carragher and special guest Martin O'Neill discuss which Premier League teams will go down with three games left

With the Premier League relegation fight entering its final three games, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all find themselves in danger of dropping into the Championship.

It is one of the most hotly-contested relegation battles in years, but who is most at risk?

Here are the runners and riders with just three games remaining of the season...

RUN IN AS OF MAY 8, 2023

16. Nottingham Forest

Points: 33
Goal difference: -31
Remaining games:

May 13: Chelsea (A)

Trending

May 20: Arsenal (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Crystal Palace (A)

Also See:

17. Everton

Points: 32
Goal difference: -21
Remaining games:

May 14: Man City (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 20: Wolves (A)

May 28: Bournemouth (H)

18. Leicester City

Points: 30
Goal difference: -15
Remaining games:

May 15: Liverpool (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 22: Newcastle (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: West Ham (H)

19. Leeds

Points: 30
Goal difference: -25
Remaining games:

May 13: Newcastle (H)

May 21: West Ham (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Tottenham (H)

20. Southampton

Points: 24
Goal difference: -33
Remaining games:

May 13: Fulham (A)

May 21: Brighton (A)

May 28: Liverpool (H)

Carra: I fear for Leicester | 'I don't see Everton getting relegated'

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports after Nottingham Forest's 4-3 win over Southampton:

"There's huge pressure now on Leicester and Leeds. I think if Everton and Forest get one more win they're okay because Leicester and Leeds would need five points from three games. These are teams on really poor runs.

"I really fear for Leicester. I think it might be over for them by the time they get to West Ham at home on the final day. They've got Liverpool at home and Newcastle away - I'm not quite sure how Leicester will get out of that.

"I don't see Everton going down now, though."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1