Premier League relegation battle: Who's in most danger of going down with three games remaining?

With the Premier League relegation fight entering its final three games, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all find themselves in danger of dropping into the Championship.

It is one of the most hotly-contested relegation battles in years, but who is most at risk?

Here are the runners and riders with just three games remaining of the season...

Points: 33

Goal difference: -31

Remaining games:

May 13: Chelsea (A)

May 20: Arsenal (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Crystal Palace (A)

Points: 32

Goal difference: -21

Remaining games:

May 14: Man City (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 20: Wolves (A)

May 28: Bournemouth (H)

Points: 30

Goal difference: -15

Remaining games:

May 15: Liverpool (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 22: Newcastle (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: West Ham (H)

Points: 30

Goal difference: -25

Remaining games:

May 13: Newcastle (H)

May 21: West Ham (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Tottenham (H)

Points: 24

Goal difference: -33

Remaining games:

May 13: Fulham (A)

May 21: Brighton (A)

May 28: Liverpool (H)

Carra: I fear for Leicester | 'I don't see Everton getting relegated'

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports after Nottingham Forest's 4-3 win over Southampton:

"There's huge pressure now on Leicester and Leeds. I think if Everton and Forest get one more win they're okay because Leicester and Leeds would need five points from three games. These are teams on really poor runs.

"I really fear for Leicester. I think it might be over for them by the time they get to West Ham at home on the final day. They've got Liverpool at home and Newcastle away - I'm not quite sure how Leicester will get out of that.

"I don't see Everton going down now, though."