Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid confident of winning race to sign England international - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Real Madrid are confident they will win the race for Jude Bellingham's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

THE DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre back Axel Disasi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia as it is illegal for non-married couples to live together - but they aren't expected to be punished by authorities.

Eden Hazard has been offered a chance to resurrect his career by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly given the green light for the Gunners to make a shock bid for Declan Rice in the summer.

The San Francisco 49ers' takeover of Leeds United could face opposition from a middle eastern buyer.

THE SUN

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is closing in on a £15m swoop for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.

Anthony Joshua has been told he does not fit in Tyson Fury's plans for 2023 - but can fight Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois instead.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted Frenkie de Jong is "not for sale" in a blow to Manchester United.

Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

Leandro Trossard is ready to quit Brighton in the summer after rejecting a new contract at the Amex Stadium, according to reports.

THE DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag is on a collision course with former club Ajax after being told to cough up almost £40m for striker Mohammed Kudus.

THE TIMES

England rugby internationals may need to accept lower salaries if the Gallagher Premiership is to have a sustainable future, according to club executives.

THE EVENING STANDARD

Harry Kane says he will remember his penalty miss against France for the rest of his life - but insists it has made him even hungrier for success with Tottenham and England.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Pepe to join him at Al Nassr.

THE ATHLETIC

Brendan Rodgers has called on Leicester to sell anyone who doesn't want to be at the club during the January transfer window - including the seven players who are out of contract in the summer.

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are in advanced talks over a loan move for Cameron Archer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains convinced a new European Super League to initially compete with the Premier League will become a reality in the next two years.