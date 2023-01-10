Chelsea: German midfielder Melanie Leupolz signs new deal after returning from maternity leave

German midfielder Melanie Leupolz has signed a new deal at Chelsea after returning from maternity leave.

The 28-year-old is currently being reintegrated into the first team after giving birth to her first child in October.

Leupolz is the second Chelsea midfielder to commit her future to the club in recent weeks after Sophie Ingle signed a new deal at the end of December.

Speaking after signing the extension, Leupolz said: "When I was leaving Bayern, Chelsea was my favourite club and I wanted to join. I was really lucky that it worked out and my time here has been so special.

"I played the first one-and-a-half-years and it feels like I'm not done here, which is why I wanted to extend. I want more games with the team, more chances to win titles and one big ambition is to win the Champions League."

Earlier in the January window, Bethany England completed a British-record deal from Chelsea to Tottenham.

The deal was worth a reported £250,000 and broke the previous record which was set by Lauren James' £200,000 move from Manchester United to Chelsea in 2021.

