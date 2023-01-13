Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for December

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, January 16 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Johann Berg Gudmundsson - Queens Park Rangers vs BURNLEY - December 11

The QPR players jumped as high as they could when Gudmundsson struck his free-kick, but he had fooled them, by-passing them completely with a viciously whipped strike into the far corner.

Tom Rogic - Sunderland vs WEST BROMWICH ALBION - December 12

It is only on second viewing that the technical genius of Rogic's strike can be appreciated, a rabona-like movement, but without crossing legs, which swept the ball into the bottom corner.

Kion Etete - CARDIFF CITY vs Blackpool - December 17

The sum of two moments of brilliance. Callum Robinson surged forward and flicked a sublime pass perfectly into the path of Etete, who read the play in a trice and looped home exquisitely.

Alfie Doughty - Queens Park Rangers vs LUTON TOWN - December 29

A goal on the edge. Doughty and Carlton Morris had no right to combine for the one-two which Doughty then cushioned divinely before sweeping home a stunning strike - and all at such pace.

Sky Bet League One

Dion Charles - BOLTON WANDERERS vs Bristol Rovers - December 2

With his side trailing in injury-time, Charles found himself with the ball at his feet in the penalty area and a host of bodies in his way. His only option was to lift a delightful curler over them all.

Shilow Tracey - CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Shrewsbury Town - December 26

Receiving the ball on the angle of the area, Tracey was faced up by two Shrewsbury defenders. No matter. He jinked his way around both before whipping a powerful shot into the far corner.

Jonny Smith - BURTON ALBION v Lincoln City - December 26

Smith had already prompted one phase of the move when he collected the ball again and took matters upon himself with a breath-taking dipping left-foot shot that traced an unstoppable arc.

Marlon Pack - PORTSMOUTH v Ipswich Town - December 29

Pack had never scored for his hometown club, so his first goal was always going to be special. It was majestic to boot, a 25-yard free-kick curled around the Ipswich wall and in off the far post.

Sky Bet League Two

Tom James - LEYTON ORIENT vs Bradford City - December 3

A corner routine befitting of the League Two leaders. George Moncur slid the ball neatly between defenders before James followed the deftest of touches with an immaculately placed curler.

Sam Hoskins - Mansfield Town vs NORTHAMPTON TOWN - December 26

Timing your run onto a jumping volley requires coordination, athleticism and technique in equal measure, especially to make it look as natural as Hoskins did when he met an angled cross.

Ethan Chislett - AFC WIMBLEDON v Newport County - December 26

Chislett had one thing on his mind as he stood over a free-kick at the angle of the Newport box. His target inside the far post was tiny, yet he found it at pace and with apparent sumptuous ease.

Ian Henderson - ROCHDALE v Hartlepool United - December 26

Henderson has always possessed a mind that sees opportunities others cannot, so when the ball arrived at his feet with his back to the Hartlepool goal, a backheel was the obvious choice, right?

