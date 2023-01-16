Scottish Premiership: Hearts, Hibs, Dundee United and Livingston feature in Team of the Week

It was another entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Hearts and Livingston and the other matches ending in draws.

It is Robbie Neilson's side that dominates with four players making the best XI after their 1-0 win at home to St Mirren.

Livi have three players represented after they recorded back-to-back away wins with an impressive 4-2 victory at St Johnstone.

Hibernian and Dundee United both take up two places after their entertaining 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

There was no Old Firm involvement with Celtic and Rangers setting up a League Cup final clash after wins over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen respectively.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) - 7.75 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Dundee United at Easter Road

Dundee United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Hibs on Saturday, with Glenn Middleton on hand to score just his second league goal of the season in the capital. Middleton fired United ahead in just the sixth minute, finding a way past David Marshall with one of two shots. The 23-year-old was unfortunate not to add an assist as he created four goalscoring opportunities to help return a rating of 7.75.

4. Zander Clark (Hearts) - 8.07 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and St Mirren

Hearts extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a hard-fought 1-0 win over St Mirren on Friday night, and needed Zander Clark to remain steadfast in their quest for all the spoils. Barrie McKay scored the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark, but St Mirren did all they could to rescue a point with Clark standing firm as he made four saves in a man-of-the-match performance, returning a WhoScored.com rating of 8.07 in the process.

3. James Penrice (Livingston) - 8.19 rating

Image: James Penrice scored a double in Livingston's win at St Johnstone

Livingston made it back-to-back away league wins over the weekend as they came away from McDiarmid Park with a 4-2 victory over St Johnstone. James Penrice scored his first and second league goals of the season in the win, netting either side of half-time. Penrice found the back of the net with both shots, and remained solid defensively, making four clearances and two tackles, to help return a rating of 8.19.

2. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) - 8.39 rating

Image: Kevin Nisbet scored a late equaliser against Dundee United

After a hat-trick last week, Kevin Nisbet scored twice in Hibernian's 2-2 home draw with Dundee United. Hibs twice came from behind to earn a positive result as Nisbet put in a man-of-the-match performance with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.39. The 25-year-old managed five shots in total, with his late goal securing a morale-boosting point ahead of Hibs' Scottish Cup meeting with rivals Hearts this coming weekend.

1. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) - 8.82 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Livingston at McDiarmid Park

With a rating of 8.82, Livingston's Stephen Kelly is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. The 22-year-old was directly involved in three of Livi's four goals at St Johnstone on Saturday, following up his early double with the late assist for James Penrice's strike to put the result beyond doubt. Those came from respective returns of four shots and one key pass, while additional returns of one tackle and one interception capped a fine performance from Kelly.