Transfer Talk Bonus Podcast: Chelsea sign Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of Arsenal, what now for Tottenham target Leandro Trossard?

In a bonus bitesize episode of the Transfer Talk podcast, Pete and Dharms react to Chelsea trumping Arsenal to the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

They discuss if the Blues will continue to strengthen this window and where next for Arsenal, having missed out on Mudryk and Joao Felix to their London rivals.

They also chat about the future of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard following a public spat with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Plus, Dharms rounds up some of the other latest transfer news.

