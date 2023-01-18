Todd Cantwell: Rangers offer being considered by Norwich midfielder

Todd Cantwell is considering an offer from Rangers, after new Norwich manager David Wagner granted the midfielder permission to seek a new club.

Cantwell, 24, is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer and has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs.

However, Rangers have been leading the chase for his signature in this window, and Sky Sports News has been told the decision is now in the hands of the player, who is considering whether he wants a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Sky Sports News revealed last week Cantwell, who has four England under-21 caps, had held positive talks with Rangers and was favouring a move to Ibrox ahead of the other options presented to him.

We also reported last week that an unnamed Championship club had made a bid for the player, but that offer was rejected by Norwich.

It is understood Rangers boss Michael Beale is weighing up several options - including Swansea's Morgan Whittaker - as he bids to add to his squad.

"They are both excellent players and we're looking for excellent players," Beale told Sky Sports News when asked about the duo.

"They are slightly at different stages of their careers, but they are two players we're aware of that are good players and that will probably move in this window.

Image: Morgan Whittaker is yet to play for Swansea this term after being recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth

"Obviously I've got more insight to it than everybody else and I realise that the fans are really wanting new players in. We're certainly working on bringing in the right ones and, as soon as we get some news, we'll certainly send it outwards."

"No news coming out [regarding transfers] doesn't mean bad news. We're all on the same page, we're working away, we're in the middle of the month and I'm really pleased with the way things are going."

