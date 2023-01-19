 Skip to content

Nicolo Zaniolo: Tottenham want to sign Roma forward on loan with Italian side happy to sell at £35m valuation

Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo is wanted on loan this month by Tottenham; Roma happy to sell 23-year-old and value him at £35m; Sky Sports News understands Spurs have not followed up on initial interest in Brighton forward Leandro Trossard

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:55, UK

Roma&#39;s Nicolo Zaniolo during a friendly soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Rome&#39;s Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Image: Tottenham have renewed a long-standing interest in Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham remain interested in signing Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo - but only in a loan deal.

Sky Sports News has been told that Spurs want to sign the player on loan.

However, at the moment, there is little chance of the deal happening and there has been no bid to buy.

Sky Italy are reporting that Roma value Zaniolo at £35m.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs have not followed up on initial interest in Brighton forward Leandro Trossard and are now looking at other attacking options, with the club renewing a long-standing interest in Zaniolo.

Trending

Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday 19th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Jose Mourinho's side are happy to sell Zaniolo in this window and are also prepared to do a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Zaniolo has scored just twice in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Also See:

Tottenham's interest in the Italy international comes following reports north London rivals Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Trossard.

Antonio Conte's side are yet to make a signing this January, with the club also continuing their interest in Sporting Lisbon right wing-back Pedro Porro.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opened on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer

Bring the blockbusters home this winter