Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Watch PSG vs Riyadh All-Stars live on the Sky Sports website

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo play his first game in Saudi Arabia against his greatest opponent as Lionel Messi's PSG take on Riyadh All-Stars.

Ronaldo has had to wait for his first appearance since joining Al Nassr due to a FA suspension during his Manchester United days.

But his first game in Saudi Arabia will not be in Al Nassr colours as he joins a team of all-stars from Riyadh's two big clubs, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, to take on Paris Saint-Germain.

That means Messi and Ronaldo will share the pitch for the first time since the latter's Juventus side beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League group stages in October 2020.

Messi and Ronaldo have met 36 times, with the PSG player winning 16 matches compared to just 11 victories for Ronaldo.

Who will come out on top this time? Click on the live stream above to watch the game.