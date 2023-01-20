Another Super 6 Winner: Twists and Turns lead to £250,000!

Sandeep from Staffordshire scooped a quarter of a million pounds last weekend. Could you make it back-to-back winners? Entries by 3pm Saturday.

One lucky player became the third Super 6 winner of the season already last weekend, predicting six correct scorelines from the Premier League fixtures to become £250,000 richer.

That player was Sandeep from Staffordshire, a Liverpool fan who had NEVER predicted against Liverpool in his Super 6 career, stemming back to 2015 and consisting of 142 rounds.

Image: Danny Welbeck wheels away after making it 3-0 vs Liverpool

That was until this weekend of course, as he was among one of the 882 players to correctly predict Brighton 3-0 Liverpool at the AMEX.

Even so, Sandeep still required five further scorelines to come in for the £250,000 to become his own, and it was not without its twists and turns, as we take a deeper look into round 31.

While the Brighton scoreline was remarkable, it might not have been quite as surprising as what happened to Aleksandar Mitrovic on his return to St James' Park.

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores from the penalty spot, but touches the ball twice resulting in the goal being disallowed

Gifted with the chance to score against his former team, put Fulham one up against Newcastle, and score past Nick Pope for the first time in five Premier League matches, the Serbian slipped and hit the ball twice.

The ball did end up in the Newcastle goal, but illegally and so a foul was given. That goal would have scuppered all jackpot chances, as would a 0-0 draw in the same game.

Step forward Alexander Isak. The summer signing came off the bench to score a 89th-minute winner and steal Newcastle all three points, sending Sandeep into the north London derby for £250,000.

Hugo Lloris scored an own goal to hand Arsenal their lead, which turned out to be the Golden Goal coming in the 14th minute!

Image: Martin Odegaard celebrates Arsenal's 2-0 win in the north London derby

The in-form Martin Odegaard netted the second from long range, which was the goal that sealed the £250,000 jackpot for Sandeep, despite the long 60 or so-minute wait that followed his goal.

He couldn't make it two from two this weekend could he?!

Image: Would you be able to make it back-to-back winners with Super 6?

Sandeep's Round 32 Predictions:

West Ham 2-1 Everton

Leicester 1-0 Brighton

Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle

Leeds 2-2 Brentford

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

