Another Super 6 Winner: Twists and Turns lead to £250,000!

Play Super 6 for free!
Friday 20 January 2023 14:20, UK
Sandeep from Staffordshire scooped a quarter of a million pounds last weekend. Could you make it back-to-back winners? Entries by 3pm Saturday.
One lucky player became the third Super 6 winner of the season already last weekend, predicting six correct scorelines from the Premier League fixtures to become £250,000 richer.
That player was Sandeep from Staffordshire, a Liverpool fan who had NEVER predicted against Liverpool in his Super 6 career, stemming back to 2015 and consisting of 142 rounds.
That was until this weekend of course, as he was among one of the 882 players to correctly predict Brighton 3-0 Liverpool at the AMEX.
Even so, Sandeep still required five further scorelines to come in for the £250,000 to become his own, and it was not without its twists and turns, as we take a deeper look into round 31.
While the Brighton scoreline was remarkable, it might not have been quite as surprising as what happened to Aleksandar Mitrovic on his return to St James' Park.
Gifted with the chance to score against his former team, put Fulham one up against Newcastle, and score past Nick Pope for the first time in five Premier League matches, the Serbian slipped and hit the ball twice.
The ball did end up in the Newcastle goal, but illegally and so a foul was given. That goal would have scuppered all jackpot chances, as would a 0-0 draw in the same game.
Step forward Alexander Isak. The summer signing came off the bench to score a 89th-minute winner and steal Newcastle all three points, sending Sandeep into the north London derby for £250,000.
Hugo Lloris scored an own goal to hand Arsenal their lead, which turned out to be the Golden Goal coming in the 14th minute!
The in-form Martin Odegaard netted the second from long range, which was the goal that sealed the £250,000 jackpot for Sandeep, despite the long 60 or so-minute wait that followed his goal.
He couldn't make it two from two this weekend could he?!
Sandeep's Round 32 Predictions:
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle
Leeds 2-2 Brentford
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United
Think you know better? You know what to do! Simply download the app or head to the Super 6 website for a chance to win £250,000 for free.