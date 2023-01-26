Watch Saudi Super Cup semi-final live: Al Ittihad vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr; Kick-off 6pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr | Saudi Super Cup Semi-Final

Live action from the King Fahd International Stadium as Al Ittihad take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr go head to head with Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals on Thursday night, kick-off at 6pm, and we are bringing you all the action via our live stream above.

The Portugal forward, 37, will be looking to fire his new team into the final and so have a chance of claiming his first piece of silverware since moving to Al Nassr in December.

Ronaldo made his competitive debut for Al Nassr earlier this month, skippering his new side in a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq.