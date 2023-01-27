Moises Caicedo: Arsenal make £60m bid for Brighton midfielder but offer is rejected

Arsenal have had a £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected.

The south coast club insist Caicedo is not for sale in this January transfer window, but Arsenal remain interested and are deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer.

Sky Sports News has also been told Arsenal remain interested in signing Declan Rice in the summer - whether or not they sign Caicedo.

The Gunners' bid for Caicedo was guaranteed a £60m fee. The biggest transfer fee Brighton have received in their history is the initial £57m plus add-ons from Chelsea for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea are also interested in the midfielder - who Brighton bought for £4.5m from Independiente del Valle two years ago - but one source has told Sky Sports News a transfer to the Blues in January seems very unlikely as the clubs are "not in the same ball park" regarding valuations.

Last week, Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said on Caicedo's future: "the best solution is that he finishes the season with us and in the summer he changes teams".

Caicedo has two and a half years left on his contract - and is unlikely to sign a new one. As a result, Brighton will be doing due diligence on a potential succession plan.

Earlier this week, Caicedo addressed questions about his future by saying he's "focused only" on the south coast club.

Speaking after Brighton's 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday, Caicedo told The Argus: "I am focused now on Brighton. I am here, I'm playing every day.

"What happens outside doesn't trouble me, nor does it take the focus away because I'm focused only on here."

Sky Sports' football data editor Adam Smith:

The radar graphic below compares Caicedo with all central midfielders in Europe's top leagues this season and reveals his primary strengths include general distribution, creating chances and winning duels.

Caicedo also provides box-to-box qualities from a typical No 6 role, patrolling the left-of-centre in defensive and opposition halves in almost equal measure.

He has attempted only two shots from inside the box in the Premier League this term and is far more inclined to strike from outside the area - hitting the target three times from 10 long-range attempts.

In terms of creating chances, Caicedo frequently penetrates opposition lines with threaded passes in central areas but has also found team-mates from wide areas.

The graphic below highlights how Caicedo's passes are primarily made down the central and left-hand thirds and underlines his box-to-box influence, while the passing direction radar reveals an impressive accuracy and progressive vision - with barely any passes angled back towards his own goal.

He is also cool under pressure, with only two team-mates recording a better ball-retention rate when being hunted down by opposition players, and is also the key component in Brighton's transition phases, according to Second Spectrum data.

At just 21, Caceido also offers a long-term solution and investment and would drop the Gunners' league-low average age even lower. But he has experience, too - collecting 28 senior caps for his nation and impressing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Some may baulk at the proposed fee, but Caicedo provides serious midfield mettle and scope for development, while his remaining deal at the AMEX, a soaring transfer market and growing competition for transfer targets nudges prices ever higher.

Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright:

One of the most important factors behind Arsenal's success this season is that they have been able to keep Partey fit. The Ghanaian was sorely missed during his periods on the sidelines last term and Arsenal's record with and without him proves it.

In fact, factor in the current campaign as well and Arsenal's win rate stands at 74 per cent in the Premier League games he has started compared to just 50 per cent in the ones he has missed.

The gulf in quality between him and his deputies, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga, is simply too large and the Egyptian's injury exposes Arsenal's lack of depth even more glaringly.

Waiting until the summer, when the club hope to recruit Declan Rice from West Ham, is now even riskier than it was and that means action is required before the end of January window.

Arsenal's schedule has been relatively kind since Christmas, but it ramps up with a run of four Premier League games in 14 days at the start of February, and that's followed by the resumption of their Europa League campaign in March.

Partey's load will need to be managed in order to minimise the risk of injury and that will only be possible if Mikel Arteta is granted his wish for a viable alternative in the 29-year-old's position.

Arsenal's recruitment in recent years has centred on the long-term but right now, top of the Premier League and with the added burden of European commitments to come, a short-term solution is needed.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.