Chelsea could make last-ditch bid for Brighton's Moises Caicedo after sealing Enzo Fernandez signing - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City following a training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola.

Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea career could be drawing to a close, with Paris Saint-Germain in talks with the Blues to land the winger.

Nottingham Forest are ready to switch sights to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico after talks over a deal for Keylor Navas hit a last-minute hitch.

Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill is in talks to join League Two side Newport County on loan.

LaLiga have rejected the registration of Marcos Alonso's new contract at Barcelona as it will take the Catalans over their salary cap - according to reports.

Bristol City have targeted a move for Crystal Palace defender Jake O'Brien.

Leicester are poised to step up their bid to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds as Brendan Rodgers seeks more attacking options before the transfer window closes.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are closing in on the £115m signing of Enzo Fernández and could continue their remarkable spending by making a last-ditch bid for Brighton's Moisés Caicedo.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal are among the clubs exploring a possible move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho before the transfer deadline.

Visit Saudi, the Gulf nation's tourist board, is set to be unveiled as a sponsor of this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus were handed their 15-point punishment based on new serious evidence, according to the Federal Court of Appeal's written reasons.

Ivan Fresneda is set to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season, despite interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are weighing up increasing their offer for Moisés Caicedo to about £75m.

THE SUN

Sampdoria officials have shockingly been sent a threatening letter containing a blank bullet amid the club's ongoing struggles.

Fulham forward Willian is receiving interest from "top clubs", according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Tottenham transfer target Nicolo Zaniolo was forced to call the police after he was confronted by angry Roma fans.

DAILY MIRROR

PFA boss Maheta Molango believes players should be involved in major decisions on who gets the World Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are preparing for a frantic final day, with Atlético Madrid defender Felipe flying in for a medical on Tuesday.

Alex Hales, one of the stars of England's T20 World Cup triumph, is set to miss the tour of Bangladesh to play franchise cricket in Pakistan and honour a lucrative £145,000 contract.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal sporting director Edu is reportedly weighing up a late bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Everton reportedly considered hiring Carlo Ancelotti's son, Davide, before deciding to name Sean Dyche as their new manager.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham have struck a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro after agreeing to waive a portion of the Marcus Edwards sell-on clause.

DAILY RECORD

Nicolas Raskin has arrived in Scotland ahead of completing his move to Rangers.

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has reportedly sealed his Parkhead exit after Atlanta United finally reached an agreement with the Scottish champions.

THE SCOTSMAN

Hibs are weighing up a move for Swindon Town midfielder Jonny Williams.

Hibs have rejected a bid from Wigan Athletic for their prized striker Kevin Nisbet.