Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for January

Sky Bet Championship

Ollie Rathbone - ROTHERHAM UNITED vs Blackburn Rovers - January 14

But for goal-line technology, Rathbone's stunning 20-yard piledriver which crashed against the bar and bounced down over the line would have been noteworthy as a spectacular near-miss.

Jeff Hendrick - READING vs Queens Park Rangers - January 14

It is hard enough to beat a Championship keeper with a swerving rising shot from 30 yards, but Hendrick managed it with a perfectly struck grasscutter that fizzed into the bottom corner.

Scott Twine - BURNLEY vs West Bromwich Albion - January 20

Cruelly hampered by injuries this season, Twine reminded us of his prowess from free-kicks by majestically curling this effort swiftly up and over the West Brom wall with minimal back-lift.

Gustavo Hamer - COVENTRY CITY vs Huddersfield Town - January 28

Hamer took 10 touches in a run which saw him twist and turn, play a one-two with Viktor Gyokeres, waltz past four Huddersfield defenders and finally curl his shot into the far corner.

Sky Bet League One

Will Vaulks - Wycombe Wanderers vs SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY - January 14

Vaulks is no stranger to spectacular strikes and equally impressive celebrations. What stood out with this one was the ball's constant trajectory, still rising as it flew into the top corner.

Max Bird - Cheltenham Town vs DERBY COUNTY - January 14

Striding onto a bouncing clearance 35 yards out, Bird controlled it neatly and had no other thought in his mind than driving it into the top corner with an unerring swish of his left boot.

James Norwood - BARNSLEY vs Accrington Stanley - January 21

As the ball dropped towards him with his back to goal, Norwood sized up the possibility of a bicycle kick, glancing around before launching himself into the air and connecting sweetly.

Aaron Morley - Charlton Athletic vs BOLTON WANDERERS - January 28

Some free-kicks are simply unstoppable, no matter how far out they are. Morley imparted the perfect combination of pace, curl and accuracy on the ball which clipped the inside of the post.

Sky Bet League Two

Conor McAleny - Bradford City vs SALFORD CITY - January 1

As if his judgement of the ball as it flicked off a head into the air and subsequent adjustment of his feet weren't impressive enough, McAleny then connected perfectly with his rising volley.

Charlie Colkett - CREWE ALEXANDRA vs Tranmere Rovers - January 1

The former FA Youth Cup-winning captain at Chelsea demonstrated his talent is still there by chesting the ball down and connecting with a 25-yarder that dipped viciously under the bar.

George Thomson - Hartlepool United vs HARROGATE TOWN - January 1

Thomson had the final say in a 3-3 New Year's Day classic by rounding on the ball following a corner and powering home a shot whose height barely changed before it found the far corner.

Theo Archibald - LEYTON ORIENT vs Doncaster Rovers - January 7

The danger looked to have passed as the ball eventually dropped to Archibald 25 yards out. Not so. His right foot cushioned it before his left immaculately timed a wickedly dipping volley.

