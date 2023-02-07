Christian Atsu: Former Newcastle and Ghana winger pulled from rubble alive after being trapped in Turkey earthquake

Former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club's technical staff had reportedly been pulled from the rubble.

More than 5,000 people have been killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning, followed by a second of 7.5.

Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Ozat provided a positive update on Atsu, but the club's sporting director Taner Savut remains in the collapsed building.

"Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries," Ozat told Turkish radio station Radyo Gol.

"Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble."

Atsu was part of the Newcastle team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move. He also had brief spells at Everton and Bournemouth on a temporary basis.

Atsu, who scored deep into stoppage time on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa, left St James' Park during the summer of 2021 after making 121 appearances for the club.

