Manchester United: Qatari investors confident of winning battle to own Premier League club - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Qatari investors are confident they will win the battle to buy Manchester United and any sale could even be closed as early as the end of April.

Lionel Messi's father Jorge held further talks with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday over a new contract to extend his stay in France, with no discussions having yet been held with other interested clubs, which include MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Harry Redknapp has informed Leeds that he would be open to taking on their managerial vacancy.

Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White is on England's radar after Gareth Southgate's No 2 Steve Holland checked on him during a training session.

Bayern Munich have told Manchester United it will cost them £18m to turn Marcel Sabitzer's loan move to Old Trafford into a permanent transfer in the summer.

Image: Marcel Sabitzer joined Man Utd on loan from Bayern Munich in January

Cameras from Netflix were thrown out of Welsh rugby's crisis press conference while filming for a Six Nations documentary with players banning them from future events until their contract situation is sorted.

THE GUARDIAN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United would not burden the club with any debt if successful, with the billionaire rejecting any leveraged buyout of the type used by the Glazer family.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is one of the potential bidders for Manchester United

DAILY STAR

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella has been left unsettled in west London after becoming the latest footballer to be the victim of a burglary at his home.

THE SUN

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has revealed he "grieved" for one day over a failed move to Chelsea last summer and now hopes a move will materialise in the future.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all monitoring Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount's contractual situation ahead of possible summer offers, although reports in Spain suggest he will be offered to Atletico Madrid as part of a deal to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal.

West Ham great Tony Cottee is certain Declan Rice will leave the club in the summer and hopes fans will respect his desire to head to a club where winning trophies is more likely.

Image: Declan Rice has been linked with a West Ham exit at the end of the season

Barcelona are facing further transfer troubles after one of Marcos Alonso's former clubs, fourth division side Union Adarve, reported their signing of the former Chelsea star to FIFA for fraud.

THE TIMES

Aston Villa are looking to sign defender Ibrahima Bamba from Vitoria in the summer as part of the Portuguese team's integration into the Midlands side's new multi-club structure.

DAILY MIRROR

A letter urging UEFA to block a Qatari takeover of Manchester United has been sent to the governing body's president Alexander Ceferin, citing concerns about "the integrity of the game".

Neymar is facing more questions about his professionalism after he was pictured playing poker and then eating at McDonald's following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid have emerged as potential candidates to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer with the Reds running out of time to tie him down to a new contract.

Image: Roberto Firmino's Liverpool deal expires at the end of the season

Former world No 1 Brooks Koepka is reported to be showing "buyer's remorse" over his 2022 decision to join the LIV Golf League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are "showing signs" of interest in Roma's World Cup winner Paulo Dybala, with foreign clubs able to sign him for a bargain £11m in the summer because of a release clause.

Arsenal's hopes of signing Marco Asensio on a free transfer have been boosted with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti playing down chances of him signing a new deal, saying coldly: "Maybe he does [stay], maybe he doesn't. I don't care much."

The Kansas City Chiefs are bracing themselves for a significant coaching departure with highly-rated offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy set to interview for a head coaching role with the Washington Commanders.

Emma Raducanu has signed up for the Eisenhower Cup mixed doubles tournament where she will be partnered by fellow Briton Cameron Norrie.

DAILY RECORD

Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay - now with Liverpool - is unlikely to play again this season after having surgery on his back.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Gordon Strachan was the big mover in the betting market to become Aberdeen's next manager and is now one of the favourites, alongside current interim boss Barry Robson.