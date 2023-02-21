N'Golo Kante close to signing new Chelsea contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

N'Golo Kante is close to handing Chelsea a huge boost by signing a new contract as he closes in on a first-team return.

Image: Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is nearing a contract extension, say the Daily Telegraph

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is confident his proposed buyout of Manchester United would not fall foul of rules barring ownership or control over more than one club.

Brighton are set to face a summer battle to hold on to Roberto De Zerbi - less than a year after appointing the Italian as Graham Potter's successor.

Birmingham City are facing another charge by the Football League after a lengthy investigation into the club's ownership structure.

THE SUN

Manchester United could be without Harry Maguire, Antony and Anthony Martial for the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Barcelona.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea flop Timo Werner has blasted former coach Thomas Tuchel for "scapegoating" him.

Chelsea will sell Mason Mount in the summer if the midfielder fails to agree a contract extension.

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is holding out for the West Ham job.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is a 'big fan' of Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who could fall under consideration for a second time under the American's reign if Graham Potter is relieved of his duties in west London.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could be in demand this summer

Aston Villa would consider offers for Emiliano Martinez this summer - though they are set to demand a high price for their World Cup winner.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has heaped praise on Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and claimed the Ghanaian is a superior player to Antony, who left Ajax for Manchester United last summer in an £85.5m switch.

THE GUARDIAN

Sarina Wiegman has acknowledged things are "not going to change overnight" after all 13 players to feature for England in their under-23's 4-1 victory over Belgium on Monday were white.

EVENING STANDARD

Wilfried Zaha is considering a move to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, after rejecting multiple offers to extend his contract at Crystal Palace.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kieran Tierney is considering his future at Arsenal after becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of action.

Neil Lennon has confessed he's missing the 'buzz' of being a club manager.