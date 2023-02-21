N'Golo Kante close to signing new Chelsea contract - Paper Talk

Plus: Timo Werner blasts Thomas Tuchel; Chelsea prepared to sell Mason Mount this summer if no new contract agreed; Aston Villa set to demand a high price for Emi Martinez; Wilfried Zaha weighing up move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Tuesday 21 February 2023 22:12, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
N'Golo Kante is close to handing Chelsea a huge boost by signing a new contract as he closes in on a first-team return.
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is confident his proposed buyout of Manchester United would not fall foul of rules barring ownership or control over more than one club.
Brighton are set to face a summer battle to hold on to Roberto De Zerbi - less than a year after appointing the Italian as Graham Potter's successor.
Birmingham City are facing another charge by the Football League after a lengthy investigation into the club's ownership structure.
THE SUN
Manchester United could be without Harry Maguire, Antony and Anthony Martial for the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Barcelona.
DAILY STAR
Chelsea flop Timo Werner has blasted former coach Thomas Tuchel for "scapegoating" him.
Chelsea will sell Mason Mount in the summer if the midfielder fails to agree a contract extension.
Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is holding out for the West Ham job.
DAILY EXPRESS
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is a 'big fan' of Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who could fall under consideration for a second time under the American's reign if Graham Potter is relieved of his duties in west London.
DAILY MAIL
Aston Villa would consider offers for Emiliano Martinez this summer - though they are set to demand a high price for their World Cup winner.
Dutch legend Marco van Basten has heaped praise on Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and claimed the Ghanaian is a superior player to Antony, who left Ajax for Manchester United last summer in an £85.5m switch.
THE GUARDIAN
Sarina Wiegman has acknowledged things are "not going to change overnight" after all 13 players to feature for England in their under-23's 4-1 victory over Belgium on Monday were white.
EVENING STANDARD
Wilfried Zaha is considering a move to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, after rejecting multiple offers to extend his contract at Crystal Palace.
SCOTTISH SUN
Kieran Tierney is considering his future at Arsenal after becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of action.
Neil Lennon has confessed he's missing the 'buzz' of being a club manager.