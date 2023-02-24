Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 25 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, Lee from FPL Family discusses his FPL team ahead of Double Gameweek 25, including the best assets to buy, whether to use the Free Hit or Triple Captain chips and tips for future tricky Gameweeks.

Who are your priority transfers and how many hits are you willing to take?

If you don't have Bukayo Saka he is the key buy for this week. As a manager who already has Saka I'm looking to strength my defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold has created five chances in the last two Gameweeks and put in 20 crosses, both are team leading totals. However Robertson's attacking threat makes him a decent alternative.

Image: Bukayo Saka is a must-buy if you don't already own the Arsenal midfielder

I'd also like to bring in James Tarkowski as he has long-term benefits over the upcoming doubles and blanks as well as playing twice in Gameweek 25. I'll likely take a -4 but would be cautious of more than that, unless they are long-term buys and you are sure of returns across Gameweek 25.

Is a Liverpool triple up essential this week?

In any other season owning three Liverpool players for the double gameweek would have been essential. This season with their mixed form and potential rotation, I think two is perfectly fine. My team structure means I'm likely going without Salah, which feels wrong. If you can afford the Egyptian I would recommend buying. Darwin and a defender will be my Liverpool assets.

Image: Darwin Nunez will be one of Lee's Liverpool assets for the upcoming double gameweek

For those with a free-hit still available - is this the week to play it?

No, hold it. Gameweek 28 could be a massive blank depending on the FA Cup results. If it is, you will likely need the free hit then. If Gameweek 28 isn't as big a blank as we all fear, then Gameweek 29's double looks ideal for a free hit.

What are the pros and cons of playing a wildcard this week?

If you play the wildcard now you can target the optimum double fixtures. However there is so much unknown. I would recommend waiting until after the FA Cup fifth round to play it. The major disadvantage of playing it now is that you don't know what Gameweek 28 looks like and if you bring in lots of assets who then blank in Gameweek 28 you could have difficulties fielding a team later.

Who is your captain for the week?

Bukayo Saka is the safe pick. He has been in great form and is the standout pick at Arsenal. However, if I'm brave enough I might just give Darwin Nunez the armband.