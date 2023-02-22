Phil Neville says Inter Miami are interested in signing Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Phil Neville has admitted that Inter Miami are interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

England's "big six" clubs face paying millions of pounds each year to fund the new independent regulator for football under plans announced by the government.

Jordan Pickford's new contract at Everton does not include a relegation release clause.

THE GUARDIAN

An enhanced owners' and directors' test, one of the central components of a proposed independent regulator for football, would not have prevented the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle and would not block a Qatari buyout of Manchester United, the government has confirmed.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have received a timely boost with Ibrahima Konate returning to training after three weeks out.

Referee John Brooks will return to duty in the FA Cup after being dropped following a high-profile error in the Premier League.

Real Madrid's David Alaba faces a month out injured with a right hamstring injury.

THE SUN

Chelsea stars have reportedly been left unconvinced by the new haul of transfers.

Darren Fletcher's sons bizarrely played against each other in a youth international clash.

Image: Could Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swap Liverpool for Turkey?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly been thrown a transfer lifeline by Fenerbahce.

DAILY MAIL

Bukayo Saka has told Arsenal he wants to stay, with the Premier League leaders closing in on securing their brilliant forward to a new contract worth a minimum £10m a year.

Newcastle's players will share bonuses of £1m if they win the club's first trophy in 48 years in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Furious Newcastle fans have ripped into former Magpies striker Nile Ranger after he was seen trying to sell 100 tickets to their Carabao Cup final on social media.

Manchester United academy graduate Andreas Pereira has debunked the theory that Jose Mourinho limits chances for young players.

Conor Benn could still be hit with a ban of up to two years for his positive drugs tests despite being permitted to return to the World Boxing Council rankings this week.

DAILY MIRROR

Football's new independent regulator will have up to 200 staff members.

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has emerged as a Manchester United target once more, a few short years after Jose Mourinho turned down the chance to sign the centre-back.

Sergio Ramos has confirmed his retirement from international football after a call from Spain's new manager Luis de la Fuente.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring vs Man City

Josko Gvardiol's Premier League suitors have been warned RB Leipzig will not give up the £100m-rated defender without a fight this summer.

Sergio Garcia has expressed his "sadness" at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman "lacked maturity" when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.

The All England Club's much-delayed plans to expand into neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Course are likely to receive a verdict from the local councils - namely Merton and Wandsworth - in the week beginning April 24.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is 'not in a good mood' at the club according to Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna as the 40-year-old joked he would buy the player back.

DAILY RECORD

Crystal Palace are among a number of English Premier League clubs who are keen on Rangers youngster Calum Adamson.

Dundee United have made a move for US international keeper Bill Hamid.

Cho Gue-sung could be set for a move to Glasgow in the summer transfer window - albeit to the blue half of the city, with Rangers being touted for a move by Jeonbuk sporting director Park Ji-sung.

Hearts have opened contract talks with Robert Snodgrass over extending the veteran's stay in Gorgie.