Europa League & Conference League last-16 draws: Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon, Man Utd draw Real Betis; West Ham vs Larnaca

Arsenal draw Sporting Lisbon in Europa League last 16; Manchester United face ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis; West Ham draw Cypriot First Division leaders AEK Larnaca; first legs to take place on Thursday March 9, with second legs a week later on Thursday March 16
Friday 24 February 2023 12:36, UK
Arsenal have been drawn against Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League, with Manchester United facing Real Betis.
Mikel Arteta's Gunners side, who were beaten finalists in the 2018/19 edition of the competition and reached the semi-finals in 2020/21, will travel to Lisbon next month to face Ruben Amorim's side, who are fourth in the Primeira Liga at present, in the first leg.
The pairing of the clubs brings potential for a reunion between Arsenal and former defender Hector Bellerin, with the Spaniard having joined the Portuguese club in January after a short return to boyhood club Barcelona.
In terms of where the tie fits into the north London club's schedule, they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates before the away tie at Sporting. A trip to Craven Cottage to play Fulham comes between the two legs, before the visit of Crystal Palace follows the second leg.
Manchester United, meanwhile, who have lost just once in all competitions since November , welcome Real Betis, managed by ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, to Old Trafford for the first leg.
In the lead-up to that match, United travel to Anfield to play Liverpool. They then play Southampton at home before making the trip to Brighton following the second leg, which will be played at Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Elsewhere, Bundesliga title candidates Union Berlin take on Union Saint-Gilloise, while Roma - who occupy third place in Serie A - face Real Sociedad.
The first legs of the last-16 fixtures will take place on Thursday March 9, with the second legs a week later on Thursday March 16. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday March 17.
Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
Juventus vs Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Real Betis
Roma vs Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord
West Ham will face AEK Larnaca in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.
David Moyes' Hammers - who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season - will make the long trip to Cyprus to face the leaders of the Cypriot First Division next month.
It will also be the third away trip in nine days for the club, who face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday March 1 and Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday March 4.
AEK Larnaca vs West Ham
Fiorentina vs Sivasspor
Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens
FC Basel vs Slovan Bratislava
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice
Anderlecht vs Villarreal
Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir