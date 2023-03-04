Premier League best bets: Jarrod Bowen to hit bullseye as part of 6/1 treble

Jarrod Bowen features heavily for tipster Jones Knows as he puts up three bets at 6/1, 22/1 and 5/1 in his best plays for the weekend.

How did we get on last weekend?

Just one loser last weekend. But considering we only had one best bet, that's hardly worth popping any champagne corks over. Our play for the Carabao Cup final to go to penalties at 5/1 was in the bin the moment Manchester United took the lead.

It means our profit for the season is slipping towards the break even line and we must take action. Strong punting angles have been in short supply over the last few weeks with not many bets put up, but plenty jumped off the page this weekend.

Three bets to attack. Good luck if piggy backing me in.

P+L = +7

All these are dripping with value from a singles perspective so going for the jackpot for all to three to land at 6/1 makes sense in order to maximise profit chances.

Stamford Bridge should be a nervy place with the heat rising on Graham Potter and it all adds up to a low-scoring affair and under 2.5 goals backers in Chelsea matches are probably in for another pay day. They have copped in 13 of the last 15 matches for a very healthy profit margin.

And, Bowen remains West Ham's key attacker with their counter-attack game based around him finding pockets. He's had 20 shots in his last eight games and was unfortunate when striking the post last weekend in the win over Forest. I'd be stunned if he doesn't have at least two at Brighton - and he is overpriced to score too.

Meanwhile, Spurs have conceded two or more first-half shots on target in 11 of their 12 Premier League away matches this season with the overall average coming out at three per game. Wolves can hit those numbers.

Bowen should find space down at the Amex in what is shaping up to be a goal-frenzy game to my eyes. He has underperformed his expected goals data this season and has been playing himself into form lately for the improving Hammers.

I do like the chances of James Maddison making two or more fouls in the game at 3/1 with Sky Bet as he'll be tasked with pressing the very slippery Romeo Lavia. The youngster has been the shining light for Saints this season and his ability to keep the ball in tight situations while drawing fouls is going to take him to the very highest echelons of the game.

He has been fouled 24 times in his last six appearances with central players like Alex Hunt (2), Tyler Adams (3), Enzo Fernandez (2), Joao Felix (5), Matheus Cunha (4), Christian Norgaard (2) and Bruno Guimaraes (5) all racking up multiple fouls against the Saints with Lavia at the heart.

Over to Monday night. I'm still convinced Fulham are vulnerable through the centre of their defence when a top-class centre-forward rocks up. Central strikers like Harry Kane, Rodrigo, Dominic Solanke, Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney all have scored this season against Marco Silva's men.

So taking Toney, who has seven in his last nine, to score in a Brentford win to nil against a Fulham side that continue to punch above their underlying numbers is worth a swing.