Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for February

Sky Bet Championship

Chuba Akpom - MIDDLESBROUGH vs Blackpool - February 4

Akpom and Riley McGree were in synchronised harmony, picking their way past Blackpool defenders before McGree slipped in a cheeky disguised pass for Akpom to apply the finish.

Perry Ng - Birmingham City vs CARDIFF CITY - February 14

With his side six minutes away from a 13th match without a Championship win, Ng stepped up to strike a curling 20-yard free-kick at a ferocious pace unerringly into the near top corner.

Ilias Chair - Middlesbrough vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS - February 18

Combining vision, imagination and technical precision, Chair spotted Boro 'keeper Zack Steffen still lining up his wall and impudently curled home from 40 yards, low and true into the corner.

Marcelino Nunez - NORWICH CITY vs Birmingham City - February 21

The hang time of a looping defensive header allowed Nunez to move towards the dropping ball, but made it even harder to time his volley, which drew a perfect arc into the far corner.

Sky Bet League One

Hector Kyprianou - Forest Green Rovers vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED - February 4

It looked as if Kyprianou was taking the ball towards the corner flag to use up time until he cleverly wriggled free from two defenders, surged into the area and lifted home a rising shot.

Nathan Broadhead - IPSWICH TOWN vs Sheffield Wednesday - February 11

It was not just the accuracy of Broadhead's 25-yard free-kick which took the breath away as it flew into the top corner of the Wednesday net, but the astonishing pure timing of his strike.

Elliot Bonds - Cambridge United vs CHELTENHAM TOWN - February 14

Cambridge 'keeper Dimitar Mitov saw Bonds line up his 30-yard effort and thought he had it covered, but his full-length flying leap still could not match the searing accuracy of Bonds' shot.

Ben House - Forest Green Rovers vs LINCOLN CITY - February 25

A goal of geometric perfection. Five touches took the ball from Lincoln 'keeper Carl Rushworth to Regan Poole out by the touchline and then onto House whose thumping volley flew in.

Sky Bet League Two

Jack Powell - Stockport County vs CRAWLEY TOWN - February 14

The trajectory of Powell's unstoppable free-kick was outside the plane of the Stockport goal from the moment it left his right boot until a split second before it curled back inside the post.

Jacob Wakeling - Salford City vs SWINDON TOWN - February 18

Wakeling even had some Salford fans clapping his audacity and technique as he judged the flight of a cross going behind him, spun and flicked the ball home with the outside of his boot.

Dan Kemp - AFC Wimbledon vs HARTLEPOOL UNITED - February 18

One of two stunning free-kicks scored this month by Kemp. With his new side trailing, the on-loan midfielder's effort traced a beautiful curling arc from 25 yards out into the near top corner.

Andy Cook - Gillingham vs BRADFORD CITY - February 28

Solid League Two target men like Cook simply are not supposed to cleverly whip the ball away from a defender on the touchline, deftly beat another and finally lift a shot into the far corner.

