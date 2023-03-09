 Skip to content

Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac; Al Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League, two points ahead of Al Ittihad, who they travel to on Thursday; watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in a free stream here

Thursday 9 March 2023 17:27, UK

Full coverage from the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr take on Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they take on Al Ittihad in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. (kick-off 5.30pm).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr, including his 500th career league goal, as his side beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League

The 37-year-old recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac, a win that saw his side go top of the Saudi Pro League, two points ahead of Al Ittihad, who they travel to on Thursday.

The Portuguese scored his first hat-trick in an Al Nassr shirt as his club thrashed Al Wehda 4-0 in February.

