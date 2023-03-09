Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac; Al Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League, two points ahead of Al Ittihad, who they travel to on Thursday; watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in a free stream here
Thursday 9 March 2023 17:27, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they take on Al Ittihad in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. (kick-off 5.30pm).
The 37-year-old recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac, a win that saw his side go top of the Saudi Pro League, two points ahead of Al Ittihad, who they travel to on Thursday.
The Portuguese scored his first hat-trick in an Al Nassr shirt as his club thrashed Al Wehda 4-0 in February.
