Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they take on Al Ittihad in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. (kick-off 5.30pm).

The 37-year-old recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac, a win that saw his side go top of the Saudi Pro League, two points ahead of Al Ittihad, who they travel to on Thursday.

The Portuguese scored his first hat-trick in an Al Nassr shirt as his club thrashed Al Wehda 4-0 in February.