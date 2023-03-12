Women's Super League round-up: Bunny Shaw scores late Man City winner to keep title hopes alive

Manchester City are level on points with second-placed Manchester United after they won 2-1 at Brighton courtesy of a late goal from the league's top scorer Bunny Shaw.

Shaw had opened the scoring in the 21st minute, finishing off a slick move but that effort was quickly cancelled out by Elisabeth Terland just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts, led by interim manager Amy Merricks, had seen two goals disallowed before Terland curled the ball into the corner to round off a swift counter-attack.

However, Jamaica forward Shaw snatched the points for Gareth Taylor's side with a left-footed strike from inside the area for her 15th league goal of the season. City, like Chelsea, are on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league.

Brighton stay second from bottom with eight points and their top-flight status is increasingly at risk.

Tottenham suffered their ninth consecutive WSL defeat as they lost 2-1 at Liverpool.

Spurs led early on through Rosella Ayane but the hosts were fortunate to equalise when defender Kerys Harrop saw her clearance ricochet off Emma Koivisto and loop over goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela into the net.

However, there was nothing fortunate about their winner which came 10 minutes before the break. This time Koivisto set up Missy Bo Kearns to finish as Liverpool stay in eighth, seven points clear of the relegation places.

England internationals Rachel Daly and Jordan Nobbs were on the scoresheet for fifth-placed Aston Villa as they won 2-1 at West Ham.

Daly netted her 11th league goal of the campaign in the first half, shooting into the corner from outside the box.

And Nobbs extended the lead just past the hour mark when she slid in to turn home Kirsty Hanson's low cross.

The home side replied through Viviane Asseyi, who had hit a post in the first half, as she headed in from Dagny Brynjarsdottir's cross, but it wasn't enough to inspire a comeback.

Aston Villa remain unbeaten in 2023 but West Ham are winless in five.

Leicester hold Everton to stalemate

Rock-bottom Leicester moved within a point of WSL safety after holding Everton to a 0-0 draw.

Leicester's revival continued having won two of their last four although the visitors had the best chance of the match when Janina Leitzig kept out Aggie Beever-Jones in the final minute of normal time.

Everton have failed to score in each of their past three matches for the first time since January 2019.

