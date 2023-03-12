Liverpool and Man Utd join race for Fulham midfielder Palhinha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Fulham's £60m-rated Joao Palhinha as interest in the midfielder continues to grow, while a number of clubs are also eyeing Cottagers boss Marco Silva

Alejandro Garnacho left Old Trafford on crutches after suffering an ankle injury during Manchester United's stalemate draw with Southampton - but Erik ten Hag insised it was "not too bad".

England cricket captain Ben Stokes was left furious after his bag of clothes was stolen from King's Cross Station.

THE SUN

Manchester United have joined the race for Fulham star Joao Palhinha as Erik ten Hag's side seek midfield reinforcements this summer.

Tottenham are interested in signing Everton No 1 Jordan Pickford - despite the goalkeeper signing a new four-and-a half-year deal.

Inter Milan are expected to renew their interest in Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof as the Serie A side prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa fancies a Premier League return - but not until the summer.

Everton are eyeing a summer move for Sheffield United hot-shot Iliman Ndiaye.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's sale deadline has been pushed back to the summer with hopes of a swift sale receding.

THE INDEPENDENT

Eddie Howe is confident Callum Wilson still has what it takes to play for England as he attempts to battle his way out of a personal goal drought.

THE ATHLETIC

Lionel Messi's dream of returning to play in Rosario appears to be over after the city's drug wars came chillingly close to home.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Clive Woodward has blamed Eddie Jones for leading English rugby into "big, big trouble" as Steve Borthwick's issues were laid bare in the crushing defeat to France.

Eder Militao is concerned Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino could inspire Liverpool to a famous comeback on Wednesday night.

West Ham have earmarked former Hammer Michael Carrick as a potential successor to under-pressure boss David Moyes.