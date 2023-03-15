Eintracht Frankfurt braced for Randal Kolo Muani bid from Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Eintracht Frankfurt are braced for an offer from Manchester United for France striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer according to reports in Germany.

Lionel Messi is being lined up for a £194m-per-year deal to move to Saudi Arabia if he is unable to agree terms on an extended contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United will head to the United States on tour this summer, with a possible trip to Las Vegas and a friendly against Wrexham being mooted.

A Marseille supporter has commenced a bizarre hunger strike outside the club's training complex in an effort to get them to sell defender Leonardo Balerdi.

Barcelona have launched a special limited-edition kit ahead of their El Clasico clash with Real Madrid on Sunday, featuring the logo of Catalan singer Rosalia - it will cost around £350.

DAILY MAIL

Julian Alvarez is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City which will double his wages to around £100,000-per-week over the next five years.

Harry Winks says he has no idea what his future holds at Tottenham as nobody from the club has contacted him during his loan spell in Serie A with Sampdoria.

Karim Benzema is set to give Real Madrid a boost ahead of this week's Clasico against Barcelona after reaching a verbal agreement on fresh contract terms.

France's losing World Cup finalists will each earn around £450,000 from the tournament in Qatar despite failing to beat Argentina to lift the Jules Rimet trophy.

Owen Farrell is set to reclaim the England No 10 shirt for the Six Nations finale against Ireland with Manu Tuilagi also likely to be recalled.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Pogba is facing a career crossroads as his return to Juventus is turning more and more sour.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has completed the first billion dollar deal of his business career after selling wireless firm Mint Mobile to T-Mobile for $1.35bn (£1.12bn).

Liverpool have recently had both Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos "in reach" but been unable to complete moves for the Real Madrid stars.

Ian Wright feels Arsenal have "hit the jackpot" after signing Leandro Trossard in January following the collapse of their deal to sign now Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England manager Gareth Southgate is losing another member of his backroom staff, with performance psychologist Ian Mitchell joining Chris Powell in departing his role.

The BBC is set to face competition from rival broadcasters for their £211m Match of the Day Premier League rights package which has belonged to them since 2004.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa is back in England but not in the right mental state to return to action yet after returning to Brazil to attend court hearings over a cryptocurrency scam which has cost him a reported £1m.

Eton and Harrow will face one another on the hallowed turf at Lord's after the MCC backed down on a controversial proposal to move the match away from the home of cricket.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom had a day to remember with his side's 1-0 win over Palace coming after Energumene's win at the Cheltenham Festival which included a betting coup worth a reported £830,000.

THE GUARDIAN

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is emerging as favourite to buy Manchester United amid reports that the Glazer family has so far failed to warm to INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is lining up another swoop on former club Ajax, this time to sign teenager Amourricho van Axel Dongen.

THE TIMES

Manny Pacquiao has emerged as a potential shock opponent for Conor Benn when he returns from his drugs test saga.

DAILY RECORD

American businesswoman Kyle Fox has ended her Rangers takeover bid after shareholders in the Ibrox club gave her proposal the short shrift.