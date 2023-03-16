Cristiano Ronaldo set for Portugal call-up under new head coach Roberto Martinez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be part of Roberto Martinez's first squad since taking over as Portugal manager, ending speculation of an impending international retirement.

Antonio Valencia gave Manchester United a glowing reference on midfield star Moises Caicedo before his bargain £4.5m move to Brighton in 2021, but his former club failed to act on it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo made his feelings clear towards the referee after the half-time whistle was blown with his Al-Nassr on the attack.

Aston Villa's new inner-city academy is expected to be completed in August, marking another important milestone in the club's ambitious plans to help attract the best Midlands talent.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are ready to enter the bidding war for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham with a transfer fee understood to have been set by the German club at a minimum £110m.

Gareth Southgate is concerned he will have to start selecting England players from the Championship if homegrown numbers in the Premier League continue to drop.

Ben Stokes will head to the Indian Premier League as planned but will manage his chronic knee complaint carefully because of England concerns over his fitness for the summer's Ashes series.

DAILY STAR

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has revealed Barcelona could be relegated to the Segunda Division in the wake of corruption charges they are facing over alleged payments to officials, although he does not believe they are guilty.

THE SUN

Former England left-back Danny Rose has started training with National League side York City as he continues his search for a new club.

Mike Dean has been left off Howard Webb's list of Premier League VAR officials for a fifth successive week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte believes he has the backing of the board amid uncertainty around his future and also says that the club want to hold on to Harry Kane for the rest of his career.

Arsenal fans fear Folarin Balogun has decided to switch his international allegiance to the United States after being omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad despite his red-hot form on loan with Ligue 1 club Reims.

Thierry Henry has rejected the chance to take over as the manager of the France women's team according to local reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique believes the Anfield club already have a deal in place to sign Bayern Munich's former Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer.

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly not in favour of the club bringing Mauricio Pochettino back if Antonio Conte is sacked.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez over Napoli's Victor Osimhen in the summer as he would better suit the Dutchman's style of play.

Crystal Palace could make a managerial move to replace Patrick Vieira if they fail to show any signs of improvement against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Dele Alli's troubled spell in Besiktas has plumbed new depths after boss Senol Gunes reportedly banished him from the first-team squad and told him to watch the remainder of the season from the stands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol provides an update on the Manchester United takeover, with the news that the Qatar bidders are set to make a second bid for the club within the next 10 days.

Brentford's players will not land any bonuses if they secure European football for the first time in the club's 133-year history, with only a top-four finish triggering a financial windfall.

Napoli's controversial president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made the astonishing admission he is "proud" of the club's supporters who set fire to cars, threw projectiles and clashed with police before Wednesday's Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

DC United boss Wayne Rooney says the club is waiting for a work permit to complete a loan deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

DAILY EXPRESS

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara didn't hold back when discussing Gareth Southgate's recent squad selection.

Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in being credited with an interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha according to reports in Portugal.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers star Craig Moore claims the Ibrox side turned down the chance to sign Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratshkeila before he shot to super-stardom with Napoli.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Gerrard is down to the final two candidates to become the new manager of Turkish side Trabzonspor.