Euro 2024 qualifiers: Club rivalry issues affect France and Spain while flu virus sweeps through Netherlands camp

Scotland vs Cyprus, March 25; kick off 2pm

Scotland vs Spain, March 28; kick off 7.45pm

A new goalkeeper will make his Scotland debut in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden Park and Motherwell's Liam Kelly hopes he is the one given a chance.

With No 1 goalkeeper Craig Gordon out due to a double leg break, head coach Steve Clarke has also named uncapped duo Angus Gunn of Norwich and Hearts' Zander Clark in the squad.

While Kelly and Clark have been called up previously, it is Gunn's first inclusion after switching allegiance from England.

Gordon, who has 74 Scotland caps, is targeting a return to action next season and Kelly admits whoever is given their chance will need to impress to keep the jersey.

"It's definitely a big opportunity for someone as for the last 20 years it's always been the same three who have been at this unbelievable, outrageous level," he told Sky Sports News of the Hearts stopper, David Marshall and Allan McGregor.

Kelly, who has made 35 appearances for Motherwell this season, insists there will be no bad feeling if he is overlooked for the games against Cyprus and Spain.

"I'm sure all three of us that are in the squad will feel ready to go but, if not, you support the goalie that's playing because ultimately Scotland winning is the most important thing," said the 27-year-old.

Alison Conroy

France vs Netherlands, March 23; kick off 7.45pm

Republic of Ireland vs France, March 27; kick off 7.45pm

Kylian Mbappe's main role as France captain will be to link the old and new generations of players in the squad, the Paris Saint-Germain forward said on Thursday in his first news conference since getting the job.

Mbappe was named France captain to replace Hugo Lloris on Tuesday after the 36-year-old goalkeeper announced his international retirement in January.

The 24-year-old Mbappe was given a specific task by coach Didier Deschamps.

"He wants me to be a unifier, to bring my team along with me. I am the link between the generations," Mbappe said.

Image: Kylian Mbappe was named France captain ahead of Griezmann

"I'm captain of my country, it's something you can't shirk. It's a new responsibility. I'm going to take it on naturally, it's not going to change how I play, but maybe the way I behave."

Mbappe said vice-captain Antoine Griezmann had been disappointed by the decision. The 32-year-old forward has been a long-serving player for Deschamps, making his first appearance for his country in 2014.

He confirmed that the pair have had positive discussions at Clairefontaine.

"I spoke with Antoine because he was disappointed and that's understandable. I told him that in his place I might have had the same reaction. He is perhaps the or one of the most important players under Didier Deschamps.

"He has experience in the France team that I don't have, which is respected by the whole group. We need him and his joie de vivre. We will live hand in hand, side by side. If he has something to say, I'll sit down and listen.

"Everyone is free to express themselves in this group."

While Griezmann would have loved to captain his country, he has long illustrated he does not need the armband to be a leader. The Atletico Madrid forward refuted claims he would retire from international football as a result of being named only vice-captain.

Mbappe has vowed to "unify generations" as his country's new leader, but his first task is to ensure the unity of the current squad.

Oliver Yew

Image: Cody Gakpo has been ruled out due to illness

France vs Netherlands, March 23; kick off 7.45pm

Netherlands vs Gibraltar, March 27; kick off 7.45pm

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was taken aback by the flu virus that swept through his squad and caused five players to be sent home on the eve of their European Championship qualifier away to France.

The Dutch announced on Thursday that defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Sven Botman, forward Cody Gakpo, midfielder Joey Veerman and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had all been sent home after contracting the illness.

"We do not rule out the possibility that even more players could drop out, that seems likely to me. We are a bit more careful with shaking hands, but you cannot legislate for every contact," Koeman told a news conference.

Koeman said he had received news from the team doctor early on Thursday that five players were ill.

"I was shocked. I went down to the hotel lobby I saw Joey Veerman sitting there, waiting for a taxi. Sven Botman had already left. Then you get to understand the whole situation and you have to act quickly."

Koeman called up Inter Milan centre back Stefan de Vrij, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Vitesse Arnhem keeper Kjell Scherpen as replacements for the Group B qualifier in Paris on Friday.

But he could recall the sick players if they recover in time for the Netherlands qualifier at home to Gibraltar in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

"The five who have gone home have not yet been eliminated for the entire period," he said. "Its not definitive that they will not come back. That depends on how things develop.

It was not clear how the virus had spread so quickly through the camp.

Spain vs Norway, March 25; kick off 7.45pm

Scotland vs Spain, March 28; kick off 7.45pm

At the height of one of the most bitter periods in the longstanding rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a Clasico-dominated Spain squad thrashed Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final to lift its third major trophy in a row.

In spite of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola's personal animosity and comments from the then-Spain manager expressing "concern" over anger spilling out onto the international stage, the two teams put aside their differences to continue their role as the continent's most ruthless winning machine.

Back then, what happened on the pitch stayed on the pitch. Not so after one of the bitterest Clasicos in recent years last weekend. Dani Ceballos and Gavi - both named in Luis de la Fuente's squad - were among the worst culprits, with Ceballos later saying his opposite number should have been sent off over one flashpoint.

Image: Last weekend's El Clasico was one of the most ill-tempered of recent years

Reports in the Spanish press have suggested new national manager De la Fuente has been forced to hold his first training sessions in two separate groups, with Real Madrid and Barcelona players kept apart to stop tempers fraying.

Not the ideal start for a man looking to build a unit ready to lift the European Championship trophy in less than 18 months.

"The friction on the pitch is nothing more than friction in high-tension matches," Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal insisted.

"They are two rivals between whom there are very intense games. Now, in the national team, we defend the same shirt and we are in the same boat."

A flat-out denial from the experienced defender, who has played in as many El Clasicos as most of his international team-mates.

But there is rarely smoke without fire, and the proof will be in the pudding of how well he and his team-mates can patch things up against Norway and Scotland over the coming week.

Ron Walker

Sweden vs Belgium, March 24; kick-off 7.45pm

Germany vs Belgium, March 28; kick-off 7.45pm

Image: Domenico Tedesco replaced Roberto Martinez as Belgium manager after the World Cup

Last year’s World Cup represented the last hurrah for Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ but, in reality, it was one tournament too many. With nearly half of the 26-man squad being aged 30 or older, Roberto Martinez’s side scored just once in three games as they fell at the group stage for the first time since 1998.

Martinez’s six-year tenure unsurprisingly came to an end after the World Cup, while Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Simon Mignolet all decided to end their international careers.

New manager Domenico Tedesco may have pushed two more of Belgium’s biggest names towards retirement, with Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel both left out of his first squad, while Thorgan Hazard and Michy Batshuayi have also been dropped.

All of this has finally made way for the new generation and Tedesco has handed call-ups to uncapped teenagers Romeo Lavia and Johan Bakayoko, who have been impressing at Southampton and PSV, respectively.

Alexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan and Sebastiaan Bornauw of Wolfsburg - both 23 years old - have also been added to the squad after missing the World Cup, while Amadou Onana, Everton’s 21-year-old midfielder, can also expect to add to his four caps.

Tedesco’s changes have emphatically ended the 'Golden Generation’s' supremacy and nothing emphasises Belgium’s new focus on youth better than the fact that, at 37, their new manager is four years younger than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is set to line up for Sweden against the Red Devils in their first match since the World Cup on Friday.

But Belgium’s trip to Stockholm is followed by a clash with Germany in Cologne and with Ralf Rangnick’s Austria also in Group F of Euro 2024 qualifying, Tedesco may find that culling the ageing stars from his squad was just the first of a number of tricky hurdles to overcome as he makes his way in international management.

Joe Shread

Sweden vs Belgium, March 24; kick-off 7.45pm

Sweden vs Azerbaijan, March 27; kick-off 7.45pm

You would have been forgiven for thinking that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's international football days were behind him.

Firstly, he's 41 years old. He's also spent most of this season out with a knee injury and has played just four times all year. Oh, and he's taken up acting as a hobby by starring in the French film Asterix and Obelix, which came out in February.

But you can't keep the great man away. Even at his great age, Ibrahimovic is back in the Sweden squad despite picking up just five caps in the last seven years.

He's coming into form at the right time too for his country - he scored for AC Milan against Udinese on Saturday to become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history.

Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's rivalry with Romelu Lukaku is a memorable moment in recent Milan derby history

And Friday night's match with Belgium could reunite Ibrahimovic with one of his biggest individual rivals in Romelu Lukaku. The pair's Milan derby clash in 2021 ended up being muralled on the streets of Milan.

And with Ibrahimovic revealing in a press conference on Wednesday that he is the "past, present and future" of Sweden, you know the striker won't go quietly.

Sam Blitz

Croatia vs Wales, March 25; kick-off 7.45pm

Wales vs Latvia, March 28; kick-off 7.45pm

Image: What will the Aaron Ramsey captaincy look like as Wales begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign?

When Gareth Bale retired, Aaron Ramsey clearly went through significant reflection on where he wanted his future to go.

He could well have retired as well, and while the impact for Wales no longer having Bale will be great, to lose both Bale and Ramsey would have been extraordinarily challenging.

To compare, imagine Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson or Raheem Stirling all retiring from England duty at the same time. It's a lot of experience, goals and talent to lose in one go.

Image: Aaron Ramsey has taken over from Gareth Bale as Wales captain

So why Ramsey as captain, and what will he bring? Ramsey was seen as captaincy material 12 years ago by the late Gary Speed. He appointed Ramsey as Wales skipper when he was only 20 years old; he saw something then, albeit at a very young age.

Ramsey would be succeeded in the role in 2012 by Ashley Williams, but he has remained part of a senior leadership group within the Wales set-up. Ramsey is not the next cab on the rank, he is the natural successor given the fact he has committed to playing for Wales and at a high level with his club Nice in Ligue 1.

He has the experience and knowhow, but will do the job very differently from Bale. Ramsey is a different character, outwardly quieter, softly spoken. A slight shift perhaps in approach.

That, I'm sure, will help Rob Page with his ambition for the 'post-Bale-era Wales' as he has made some significant changes to his backroom staff following the World Cup. A subtle shake-up and freshening up.

Geraint Hughes

Spain vs Norway, March 25; kick-off 7.45pm

Georgia vs Norway, March 28, kick-off 5pm

Image: Martin Odegaard is unveiled by Real Madrid in January 2015

Martin Odegaard spent six years contracted to Real Madrid but failed to hit the ground at all, let alone hit it running.

In fact, he only represented the Spanish giants 11 times in that period and, barring a successful loan spell at Real Soceidad, life in LaLiga ended up passing him by.

Now the Norwegian midfielder will lead out his country against Spain finally fulfilling the potential he showed when Real signed him as a 15-year-old back in 2015. Now one of the Premier League's shining lights with leaders Arsenal, he can finally show Spanish audiences what the hype was all about.

Image: Arsenal's Odegaard is Norway captain but they will be without Erling Haaland in Spain

Odegaard's role is particularly important this Saturday given Erling Haaland's withdrawal from the Norway squad due to a groin injury.

The striker understudies are a bit hit and miss - Alexander Sorloth had endured mixed seasons in Europe following his failed spell at Crystal Palace, while Ola Solbakken is deemed one for the future after his outings for Bodo/Glimt earned him a January move to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Odegaard will be the creative influence as Norway look to get this relatively high-profile group of players to a first major tournament in nearly a quarter of a century.

Sam Blitz

Armenia vs Turkey, March 25; kick-off 5pm

Armenia vs Cyprus, March 28; kick-off 4pm

Turkey vs Croatia, March 28; kick-off 7.45pm

Image: Armenia will face Turkey for the first time since 2009

This may seem on the surface to be a battle among the also-rans in Wales' Euro 2024 qualifying group along with Croatia, but there is a lot of geo-political history when it comes to Armenia's relations with Turkey.

The two countries have been drawn in the same group and will face each other on Saturday for only the third time in history.

Armenia became an independent country in 1991 and despite them having a land border, there have been very few diplomatic relations over the past 32 years.

The tension appears to be thawing for now. The only other times Turkey faced Armenia was in 2008 and 2009, with Turkey winning both matches only to fail in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup.

Image: Turkey won both World Cup 2010 Qualifiers 2-0

The games were used as part of an international rapprochement under Gianni Infantino, the then UEFA Deputy General Secretary.

Tentative decorum was reached for that short period only to immediately collapse. This time, the games are not being used in any diplomatic sense as UEFA does not want them to be associated with previous failures to build bridges.

Small steps have been taken to reconciling differences with the opening of land borders to third-country citizens and the opening of airspaces to cargo transportation last July.

This will be a game played against a political backdrop but also laced with emotion, in the aftermath of the earthquake that has shocked Turkey. UEFA made an initial donation of €200,000 to support the vast humanitarian operation assisting the victims.

It is a long road to the European Championship final in Berlin on July 14, 2024 - and an even longer road to reconciliation for these two European neighbours. But for Armenians and their Turkish counterparts, the hope is that football can this time facilitate smoother relations. That would represent as big a victory for some as reaching the finals in Germany.

Ben Grounds