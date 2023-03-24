ePremier League: Sky Sports to show Finals live this weekend as 20 sides compete for title

The 2022/23 ePremier League Finals will take place this weekend, with all of the action taking place live on Sky Sports.

Some of the world's best FIFA 23 players will be competing to win the ePremier League for their club, as well as a share of the £100,000 prize pool.

All 20 Premier League clubs will be represented by two players each at the Finals, which will be held at Hear East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports' Kyle Walker and Rachel Stringer will present the coverage, supported by Alex Bee and Jaime Alvarez, with a commentary team including eSports experts Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley.

ePremier League 2022/23 Finals schedule Saturday March 25 - Group stages, 12-6pm

- Group stages, 12-6pm Sunday March 26 - Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, 3-6.30pm

ePremier League 2022/23 Finals groups Group A - Crystal Palace, Brighton, Aston Villa, Southampton, Arsenal

- Crystal Palace, Brighton, Aston Villa, Southampton, Arsenal Group B - Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, Wolves, Brentford

- Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, Wolves, Brentford Group C - Leeds, Manchester United, West Ham, Newcastle, Chelsea

- Leeds, Manchester United, West Ham, Newcastle, Chelsea Group D - Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Bournemouth, Everton

ePremier League 2022/23 Finals prize pool Club placing Prize money 1 £30,000 2 £15,000 3-4 £7,500 5-8 £5,000 9-16 £2,500 Total £100,000

The 40 finalists were determined through the Club Play-Offs last year and several big names have secured their places at the Finals, including Jack 'GoalPoacher' Wignall, the reigning champion who is playing for West Ham after representing Norwich last season.

Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt, the inaugural ePL champion, will again be playing for Liverpool, while former ePL champion Tom Leese (Tottenham), Diogo Mendes (Liverpool), Alex 'Shawrey' Shaw (Fulham) and Leeds duo Tom Stokes and Olle 'Ollelito' Arbin are also at the Finals.

Wignall said: "It was a dream come true to win the 2021/2022 ePremier League title, undoubtedly the biggest victory of my career to date.

"I'm excited to try and win a second title, this time with West Ham. I have a new team-mate this season but we're confident and I'm excited - that's what the ePremier League is all about!"

Club representatives will work collaboratively, with finalists taking part in 1vs1 matches against other clubs. One player will step up for each team on each console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in two-legged ties.

The clubs have been split into four groups for Saturday's matches, with the top two progressing to Sunday's knockout matches.

Shaun 'Shellzz' Springette, representing Manchester City, said: "The draw has thrown up some big match-ups early on.

"The competition is so strong this year, with no easy groups, so you have to beat the best to be the best. We can't wait to get started!"

Sam Turkbas, the EA Sports FIFA eSports commissioner, said: "The ePremier League Finals are back for a fifth time and continue to be a true embodiment of our ongoing objective to connect football fans to the players, clubs and the game that they love.

"With these historic clubs represented by some of the best EA Sports FIFA 23 players in the world, fans will be delighted with an incredible competition. Let the tournament begin!"