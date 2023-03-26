ePremier League: Watch Finals live on Sky Sports

The ePremier League 2022/23 Finals will take place at Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with £100,000 on offer; follow the action live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app
Sunday 26 March 2023 15:55, UK
Watch the 2022/23 ePremier League Finals live on Sky Sports from 3pm.
Some of the world's best FIFA 23 players will be competing to win the ePremier League for their club, as well as a share of the £100,000 prize pool.
The quarter-finals get underway from 3pm on Sunday after a dramatic group stage on Saturday which saw all 20 Premier Leaue clubs represented.
The finals are being held at Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.
Sky Sports' Kyle Walker and Rachel Stringer will present the coverage, supported by Alex Bee and Jaime Alvarez, with a commentary team including eSports experts Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley.
|Club placing
|Prize money
|1
|£30,000
|2
|£15,000
|3-4
|£7,500
|5-8
|£5,000
|9-16
|£2,500
|Total
|£100,000
