Women's Super League title race: Everything you need to know about the run-in as Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal go for glory

The tightest and most hotly-contested Women's Super League title race is approaching the final straight.

In a topsy-turvy campaign, four of the country's biggest clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal - still hold a strong chance of lifting the Women's Super League title on May 27, with just three points separating the quartet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Barker, Kelly Smith and Sue Smith look back at all the drama from another action-packed weekend in the WSL

Add in title showdowns between the four teams, the impact of FA Cup and Champions League distractions - plus a close race in the goal-difference tallies - and every single point, goal and result is going to count over the next seven weeks.

So which team has the best chance of fending off challengers and fighting their way to the top prize?

Position: 1st

Played: 17

Points: 41

GD: 37

Remaining WSL fixtures: Arsenal (H) - April 22, Aston Villa (A) - April 29, Tottenham (H) - May 7, Man City (H) - May 21, Liverpool (A) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Currently, Manchester United are at the top of the tree and you cannot say they do not deserve it. Marc Skinner's side are the league's top goalscorers and have also conceded the fewest.

That means United are in the best possible position in terms of goal difference. Their title rivals will do well to catch up with United's monster total of 37.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United

What is particularly noticeable is the way United spread their goals around their attack. If it is not Alessia Russo on the scoresheet, then it is Leah Galton. Or Ella Toone. Or super-sub Lucia Garcia.

United challenging for the WSL title could well have an impact on whether top-scorer Russo - who was the subject of a world-record bid from Arsenal in January - stays at the club beyond this summer.

The England forward's contract expires in July - could having her hands on a first-ever league trophy, securing Champions League football in the process, boost United's position at the negotiating table?

Skinner: We want to win things

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his side's 4-0 victory over Brighton, Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner says they are 'hungry' to win

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner speaking after his side thumped Brighton 4-0:

"I've said to the players, if you look at our energy to continue pressing until the 98th minute, our team run both ways, that for me is a real sign of a team that wants to fight for each other. They want to win things.

"We've come here on a difficult pitch and come away 4-0 victors because of our energy and our attitude.

"It's about provoking the players to provide the energy - I can shout all I want but if the players don't have the hunger to do that then they shouldn't be at Manchester United."

Position: 2nd

Played: 16

Points: 40

GD: 28

Remaining fixtures: Leicester (H) - April 23, West Ham (A) - April 30, Liverpool (H) - May 3, Everton (H) - May 7, Arsenal (H) - May 21, Reading (A) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Image: WSL title race

We are now at the business end of the season and many still believe this is Chelsea's league to lose.

The fixture list is in their favour. As well as their crucial game in hand, Emma Hayes' Blues have already played the majority of their title rivals - with five of their remaining six games against sides who are not in the race for glory.

Hotshot Sam Kerr - who scored her 50th WSL goal in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend - will be licking her lips.

Image: Match stats - Aston Villa 0-3 Chelsea

Alas, Chelsea have the busiest schedule of the four teams challenging for WSL honours - they are the only side still fighting on three separate fronts.

The Blues have the talent and depth to do so, but even Hayes admits her side are beginning to tire, with injuries to key players also compounding selection struggles. They have the potential to play 12 more games between now and the start of June.

There are concerns over centre-back Millie Bright's fitness - after the defender was forced to pull out of England duty recently - while Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder remain sidelined.

Will such a toiling schedule, which involves engagements in the Champions League, FA Cup and WSL across a hectic April, play its part in Chelsea's pursuit of a fourth consecutive league title?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Aston Villa and Chelsea

'It's Chelsea's title to lose'

Kelly Smith on Sky Sports:

"Chelsea are in the driving seat in the title race. They have the game in hand, and I think they just have to play Arsenal. They don't have to play any of the other teams around them.

"They are the ones to beat and they have one of the best managers in the league. They have the experience in this race.

"For me, it's still Chelsea's to lose but Arsenal did step up big to beat Man City.

"If Arsenal had lost, they would have been out of it. Man Utd are sitting pretty at the top and have been for a while now. However, I see Chelsea just edging it."

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Position: 3rd

Played: 16

Points: 38

GD: 30

Remaining fixtures: Man Utd (A) - April 22, Everton (A) - April 30, Leicester (H) - May 7, Brighton (A) - May 10*, Chelsea (A) - May 21, Aston Villa (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal came bitterly close to claiming their first WSL title since 2019 on the final day of last season - with the Gunners edged out on a topsy-turvy defining afternoon by Chelsea - and Jonas Eidevall's side are once again having to come from behind.

In truth, they have been on the back foot since season-ending injuries to star forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead around Christmas, which threatened to derail their campaign before it had even reached its midway point.

Consider Man Utd without Russo and Toone, or Man City without Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw. The same applies, perhaps to a lesser extent given their depth, at Chelsea - without Kerr they would be a different prospect.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal Women head coach Jonas Eidevall says the victory over Bayern Munich to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2013 is 'an incredible achievement'

Title credentials are built on the promise that key players stay fit and firing. Arsenal have not been so lucky.

However, the Gunners have displayed green shoots of recovery in recent weeks, just when you thought their campaign was petering into nothingness. A sensational 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich earned a first European semi-final spot since 2013, while a dramatic 2-1 triumph over City has forced a re-entry into the WSL title picture. Some week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie McCabe's stunning strike helps Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-1 and move them above their rivals as the race for the WSL title gets even tighter

Now the dilemma rests on whether to place Champions League endeavours at the top of the priority list, or go for an unlikely title charge. Or roll the dice and aim for both.

Eidevall remains convinced Arsenal can beat any team and, if that is the case, should a realistic ambition be to conquer both competitions? It would not be beyond the realms.

Eidevall: Lost for words

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall speaking to BBC2 after beating Man City 2-1:

"I told them that I am lost for words, how they have managed to overcome challenges in this period.

"I said to their manager [Gareth Taylor] before the game that we have played a lot of good teams this season, but no team has played as well as Manchester City did at the Academy Stadium when we played them in February.

"We know that they're not one of the teams that are there in the end of the Champions League, but they are definitely a top European side.

"So I rate this win very highly, especially given the current circumstances."

Position: 4th

Played: 17

Points: 38

GD: 19

Remaining WSL fixtures: West Ham (H) - April 23*, Reading (H) - April 30, Liverpool (A) - May 7, Man Utd (A) - May 21, Everton (H) - May 27

* Live on Sky Sports

Manchester City have gone from rank outsiders to title chasers and then back again, all in the space of seven dramatic days.

Indeed, their most recent loss to Arsenal may well have disastrous consequences for their fading title hopes, particularly given the fact they outperformed and outclassed Chelsea the week prior.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Chelsea

Things were looking up, now Gareth Taylor's side are back on shaky ground.

City have the simplest run-in - they are without cup or European distractions - meaning focus is entirely on a run at WSL silverware. The crown remains within reach but they must now rely on others to slip up.

They are the only team inside the top four who have lost three league games this term, having stumbled over the start line, losing both of their opening two fixtures of the season.

Image: Man City took the lead against Arsenal before succumbing to a 2-1 loss

City's campaign has been one of revival and resurgence since those two hiccups, spearheaded by leading WSL scorer Shaw who has found the net an impressive 16 times, but even that has not been enough to fire City out in front.

Perhaps this heated title race is asking too much of Taylor's new-look side this season - although they must not be written off entirely.

Taylor rues missed opportunity

Man City head coach Gareth Taylor after losing out to Arsenal:

"I think first half was probably as good as we've been, we played some top football.

"We didn't see enough of that probably in the second half and should've scored more when we had the momentum.

"It's frustrating, and a real opportunity we've not been able to take.

"[But] there's a lot of positives to pick out of the play we had and the performances."

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify