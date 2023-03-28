Race for the Premier League: Burnley closing in on promotion; Middlesbrough chasing Sheffield United

Burnley are heading towards an immediate return to the top flight, but who else is set to join them? This is the race for the Premier League...

Burnley - 1st, 83 points

The leaders of the pack. Burnley hit the top of the Championship in October and haven't looked back since. It would take an almighty collapse for the Clarets to not be back in the top flight next season at the first time of asking.

Sheffield United - 2nd, 70 pts

Once looked a shoo-in for the second automatic-promotion spot, but a wobbly period and the form of the sides below them has seen the gap close to just three points ahead of Middlesbrough - albeit with a game in hand. But they remain in the driving seat for a return to the Premier League after two years away.

Middlesbrough - 3rd, 67 pts

Middlesbrough were languishing near the relegation zone when Michael Carrick took over in October. But an incredible turnaround and run of form since has seen them move into the race for automatic promotion. They are the most likely side to challenge Sheffield United for second place.

Luton Town - 4th, 64 pts

Luton enjoyed a wonderful fairy tale run to the play-offs last season, but this campaign they look like genuine contenders under Rob Edwards - who took over from Nathan Jones at the back end of 2022. Six points off second, automatic promotion is still not out of the question.

Blackburn - 5th, 61 pts

It was a strange start to the season for Blackburn. They only won or lost their first 27 games, then went on to draw their next four. Five wins in their last six under Jon Dahl Tomasson has seen them tighten their grip on a play-off place and keep slim automatic-promotion hopes alive.

Millwall - 6th, 60 pts

Millwall have been there or thereabouts in the top half of the Championship for several years now, but have never quite made the leap into the top six. This time around they are well-placed to change that, although there is a chasing pack hoping to take their spot.

The chasing pack - remaining Championship fixtures

Norwich, 57 points

Coventry, 57 points

West Brom, 55 points

Watford, 55 points

Sunderland, 53 points

Preston, 53 points