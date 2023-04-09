Race for the Premier League: Burnley eyeing Championship title; Can Luton still catch Sheffield United?

Burnley sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League over Easter and are on the cusp of the Championship title.

Sheffield United look very well-placed to join them, but Luton still have a hope of catching them. But who else is in the battle for the play-offs?

This is the race for the Premier League...

Burnley - 1st, 90 points

The leaders of the pack. Burnley hit the top of the Championship in October and have not looked back since. They sealed promotion by beating Middlesbrough on Good Friday, a record seven games before the season's conclusion, and are now on the cusp of sealing the title.

Sheffield United - 2nd, 76pts

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades are right back in the driving seat for a return to the Premier League after two years away. A defeat at Burnley on Easter Monday leaves them five points clear of Luton in third, although they do have a game in hand.

Luton Town - 3rd, 71pts

Luton still harbour hopes of catching Sheffield United in second, after they beat Blackpool on Easter Monday, though they would likely need a near-perfect end of the season to do so.

Middlesbrough - 4th, 68pts

Successive defeats to Huddersfield and Burnley and a draw against Bristol City has all-but ended Michael Carrick's side's hopes of automatic promotion. They will hope to build some momentum towards the play-offs in their final five games of the season.

Millwall - 5th, 62pts

Millwall have been there or thereabouts in the top half of the Championship for several years now, but have never quite made the leap into the top six. This time around they are well placed to change that, although they are without a win in four.

Blackburn - 6th, 62pts

Just one win in five has given hope to the chasing pack in the play-off race, although Blackburn do have a vital game in hand on almost all the sides below them.

The chasing pack - remaining Championship fixtures

Preston, 62 points

Norwich, 61 points

Coventry, 59 points

Sunderland, 58 points

West Brom, 57 points

Watford, 56 points