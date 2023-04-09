Race for the Premier League: Burnley eyeing Championship title; Sheffield United closing in on automatic promotion

Burnley sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League on Good Friday, but who else is set to join them?

The Clarets were promoted back to the top flight at the first time of asking after a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Good Friday and Sheffield United sit comfortably in second, eight points clear of third-placed Luton.

Even at this late stage, up to 10 teams below the top two are jostling for the four play-off places.

This is the race for the Premier League...

Burnley - 1st, 87 points

The leaders of the pack. Burnley hit the top of the Championship in October and have not looked back since. They sealed promotion by beating Middlesbrough on Good Friday, a record seven games before the season's conclusion.

Sheffield United - 2nd, 76pts

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades are right back in the driving seat for a return to the Premier League after two years away. They beat Wigan 1-0 last time out and boast an eight-point advantage over third-placed Luton, with a game in hand to boot.

Luton Town - 3rd, 68pts

Luton drew 0-0 with promotion rivals Millwall on Good Friday and still harbour hopes of catching Sheffield United in second, though they would likely need a near-perfect end of the season to do so.

Middlesbrough - 4th, 67pts

Successive defeats to Huddersfield and Burnley have left them nine points adrift of Sheffield United in second, and they also have a game in hand on Michael Carrick's men. They need to get back to winning ways with six games to go to reignite their ailing hopes of automatic promotion.

Millwall - 5th, 62pts

Millwall have been there or thereabouts in the top half of the Championship for several years now, but have never quite made the leap into the top six. This time around they are well placed to change that, although there is a chasing pack hoping to take their spot.

Blackburn - 6th, 61 pts

Defeats against Birmingham and Norwich have seen them drop to sixth. The Canaries are now only a point behind in seventh, with Preston two behind in eighth, but Jon Dahl Tomasson's side do have a game in hand on the three sides above them and the three sides below them.

The chasing pack - remaining Championship fixtures

Norwich, 60 points

Preston, 59 points

Coventry, 58 points

West Brom, 56 points

Sunderland, 55 points

Watford, 55 points