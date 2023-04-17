Race for the Premier League: Sheffield United near promotion; 10 teams in play-off shake-up

Burnley sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League and could seal the title on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United look very well-placed to join them, with a five-point gap and a game in hand on Luton in third. The Hatters and Middlesbrough look nailed on for at least a play-off place, while all the sides in the top half still harbour hopes of finishing in the top six.

This is the race for the Premier League...

Burnley - 1st, 91pts

The leaders of the pack. Burnley hit the top of the Championship in October and have not looked back since.

Just four more points are needed to guarantee the title, and they can seal it on Tuesday night should they better Sheffield United's result. Burnley head to Rotherham, while Sheffield United welcome Bristol City to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United - 2nd, 79pts

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades are right back in the driving seat for a return to the Premier League after two years away.

They lead Luton in third by five points, and have a game in hand as well. They need eight points from their final five fixtures to guarantee promotion.

Luton Town - 3rd, 74pts

Luton still harbour hopes of catching Sheffield United in second, but at the very least they are all-but guaranteed a place in the play-offs for the second consecutive year.

Middlesbrough - 4th, 71pts

Middlesbrough can realistically start preparing for the play-offs. They are comfortable in fourth after thrashing Norwich 5-1 on Friday night.

Millwall - 5th, 65pts

Millwall have been there or thereabouts in the top half of the Championship for several years now, but have never quite made the leap into the top six. This time around they are well placed to change that, and enjoyed a massive victory over Preston on Saturday to strengthen their position in fifth.

Blackburn - 6th, 63pts

Blackburn are without a win in four, and were frustrated in a goalless draw against Hull at the weekend. They do, however, still have a game in hand on all the sides below them trying to take their spot.

The chasing pack - remaining Championship fixtures

Coventry, 62 points

Preston, 62 points

Sunderland, 61 points

Norwich, 61 points

West Brom, 60 points

Watford, 59 points