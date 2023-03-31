Todd Boehly bids to offload raft of Chelsea players this summer including Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Burnley chief Vincent Kompany wants to snatch Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from his old club Anderlecht.

Todd Boehly faces a multi-million pound 'divorce bill' this summer as he bids to offload a raft of Chelsea players including Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.



Eddie Hearn revealed Wayne Rooney has spoken to him about fighting Jake Paul with Old Trafford a realistic host.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs have discussed their fears that the new format for the FIFA Club World Cup, which expands to become a 32-team tournament in 2025, could become a "European Super League by the back door".

THE INDEPENDENT

FC Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Rangers are set to battle back against a new SPFL sponsorship deal with Scottish vodka distillery as a potential 'NUCLEAR' row leaves other Premiership clubs fearing financial fallout if agreement is rejected.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea are furious at Barcelona for contacting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will now refuse to sell the striker to the Catalan club, it has been claimed.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has urged rival Manchester United bidders Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani to join forces with him to buy the Glazer family out of Old Trafford.