Scottish Premiership: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Motherwell and Kilmarock feature in WhoScored team of the week

The Scottish Premiership returned from the international break with plenty of goals, drama and big results at both ends of the table.

Both Celtic and Rangers warmed up for this weekend's Old Firm - live on Sky Sports - with 2-0 wins over Ross County and Dundee United respectively, and have players included in the WhoScored team of the week.

St Mirren boosted their top-six hopes by beating Livingston 3-0 and make up the front line with two players, while Motherwell also have a representative in the XI after their fine 3-1 win at Hibernian.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen's victory over St Johnstone saw two of Barry Robson's players selected, while Kilmarnock round off the team following their impressive win over Hearts that leaves the race for third wide open.

Here, WhoScored take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week...

5 - Curtis Main 8.14

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Paisley where Curtis Main helped St Mirren beat Livingston

The first of a St. Mirren attack is Curtis Main. He attempted the most shots in St. Mirren's 3-0 win over Livingston, with three, and also won a total of seven aerial duels in the match - the most of any player.

He didn't get on the scoresheet in Paisley but made the all-important key pass to Tony Watt for the second goal and gets the call-up with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.14.

4 - Tony Watt - 8.19

Image: Tony Watt (left) was set up by Curtis Main as he scored St Mirren's second in the win over Livingston

The second St Mirren player included is the man Main set up - Watt - who got the Buddies' second goal in that victory.

He also made two successful dribbles in the game, the most of any player at the SMISA Stadium and had two shots, with both hitting the target - helping score a WhoScored.com rating of 8.19 and his place in the XI.

3 - Kelle Roos - 8.24

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Perth as Kelle Roos kept a clean sheet to help Aberdeen beat St Johnstone

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos was the WhoScored man of the match in their away win at St. Johnstone, with a Whoscored.com rating of 8.24. The stopper made a total of six saves on the way to keeping a clean sheet in Perth.

No goalkeeper made more saves over the weekend - helping the Dutchman take his place in this side.

2 - Jota - 8.25

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Jota scored one and created the other as Celtic beat Ross County

Jota is the second-highest-rated player in the WhoScored best XI after being involved in the game's two key moments as Celtic won at Ross County. His first-half injury-time penalty put the league leaders in front, and it was his pass that found Alexandro Bernabei, who smashed home Celtic's second.

No player in the league had more shots than Jota over the weekend too, with a total of seven.

1 - Malik Tillman - 9.94

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Ibrox where Malik Tillman fired Rangers to victory over Dundee United

Tillman was at the double as Rangers beat bottom side Dundee United, but his performance was about much more than just goals.

He completed six dribbles against the Tangerines, at least four more than any other player; had three shots and made five key passes. He only just missed out on a perfect ten, but with a rating of 9.94, is the WhoScored.com player of the week.

Image: Sky Sports will show up to 48 matches live from the cinch Premiership this season

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Friday April 14: Ross County vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 16: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 22: Hearts vs Ross County, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 23: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 4.30pm