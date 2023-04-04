 Skip to content

Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in eight appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since his move from Manchester United; Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al Ittihad; Watch Al Nassr vs Al Adalah in a free stream here

Tuesday 4 April 2023 20:17, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr take on Al Adalah in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Adalah in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 8pm).

The 37-year-old has scored nine goals in eight appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since his move from Manchester United.

Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr, including his 500th career league goal, as his side beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League
