Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Adalah in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 8pm).

The 37-year-old has scored nine goals in eight appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since his move from Manchester United.

Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al Ittihad.